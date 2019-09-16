Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need CDI box rev lim removed yamaha 1100 wave venture swap #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Usa Posts 1 Need CDI box rev lim removed yamaha 1100 wave venture swap I being looking to get rid of my rev limiter in my yamaha wave venture motor but I havent found anything . (Swapped in my rider)

Is there a way to modify the stock cdi box?

Have anyone done it?

Or is something the really have to cost an arm and leg?



Why I want to remove the rev limiter?

Because when im riding my ski it has a strong pull till 1/2 or 3/4 throttle if i press the throttle to full it does absolutely nothing and I feel like is governed because it doesnt feel the engine is struggling it has plenty power just not allowed to get it rev,.



Thanks in advance for any help provide it.

I apologize for my English , not my first language. Heres a picture of my rider 1100 swap done everything my self in my back yard .









