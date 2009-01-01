|
2020 Sea-Doo Sport Fishing
Information from Sea-Doo about their Sport Fishing segment:
THE SEA-DOO® FISH PRO
The industrys only watercraft for fishing enthusiasts
In 2019 Sea-Doo® turned the watercraft industry on its head with the introduction of the FISH PRO the first and only watercraft factory-designed specifically to meet the needs of todays fishing enthusiasts. Just a year later, the phenomenon has firmly taken hold in the markets around the world. From Day 1, the advantages of the FISH PRO over a traditional fishing rig were clear: Ability to access more water, a smaller craft with less prep and cleanup, more fun and faster travel to and from fishing spots, closer to the fish, more affordable with lower purchase price and operating costs, easily accessible purpose-built features, and the flexibility to turn a fishing craft into a Sea-Doo® experience for the entire family. For 2020, the FISH PRO adds even more excitement with a new Rotax® 1630cc 170-horsepower engine. Paired with the ST3 deep-V hull design, it not only offers more power, but excellent stability for crisp, predictable handling and the ability to fish from multiple seated or standing positions.
WHATS NEW FOR 2020
ROTAX® 1630 ACETM NATURALLY ASPIRATED ENGINE The most powerful naturally aspirated Sea-Doo® Rotax® engine to date, this 3-cylinder, 1630cc 4-stroke generates 170 fun-inducing horsepower. With added horsepower comes improved performance and acceleration, yet it maintains exceptional fuel economy thanks to BRPs legendary ACETM technology.
FISH PRO ON-BOARD EXPERIENCE
Standard Features:
● 18.5 gal. (70L) Fuel Tank
● ST3 Hull ● Direct-Access Front Storage of 25.3 gal. (96 L)
● Watertight Phone Compartment
● Intelligent Brake and Reverse
● Closed-Loop Cooling System (CLCS)
● Variable Trim System (VTS)
● Tilt Steering ● Boarding Ladder
● Anti-Theft Security System (D.E.S.S.)
● BRP Audio-Premium System
STANDARD FEATURES PURPOSE-BUILT FOR FISHING
1. LinQ Fishing Cooler
A rugged 13.5 gal. (51 L) cooler with recessed work surface, angled trolling slots, tackle and bait storage, a quick lid latch system specially designed to be closed with one hand, and four rod holders with configurable positioning. 2 - Fishing Bench Seat Designed for ease of movement from the driver to passenger position for fishing or access to the cooler. Optimized for fishing facing sideways with increased lateral stability, yet comfortable and secure when fishing from any angle.
3 - Watertight Phone Box
An easy-to-access, watertight phone compartment with USB port (accessory) allows phones to stay charged and ready to go in a snug, impact-absorbing, watertight cradle.
4 - Garmin Navigation and Fish Finder Multifunction Garmin ECHOMAPTM Plus 62cv Fish Finder with accurate marine navigation, bright and clear 6 display, CHIRP technology, and more. 5 - Intelligent Throttle Control with Trolling Mode Slow Mode speed control to make trolling easy. Riders can set the desired speed to one of nine pre-set positions for a range of trolling speeds up to 8 mph.
6 - Angled Gunwale Footrest Side foot supports for increased comfort and stability when fishing facing sideways.
7 - Exclusive LinQ Quick-Attach System
Two sets of attachment points for attachment of the LinQ Fishing Cooler and additional LinQ accessories, such as a small cooler to bring your lunch and a fuel caddy for your extended trip on the water.
8 - Extended Rear Platform
More space for cargo, easier boarding, and increased stability at rest when fishing or carrying a full load of fish. Adds an extra 11.5 inches of length and a second set of LinQ attachment points.
