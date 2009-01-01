Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2020 Sea-Doo Sport Fishing #1 Administrator Join Date Sep 2006 Location Clearwater, FL Posts 1,381 Blog Entries 2 2020 Sea-Doo Sport Fishing Information from Sea-Doo about their Sport Fishing segment:



THE SEA-DOO® FISH PRO

The industrys only watercraft for fishing enthusiasts







In 2019 Sea-Doo® turned the watercraft industry on its head with the introduction of the FISH PRO   the first and only watercraft factory-designed specifically to meet the needs of todays fishing enthusiasts. Just a year later, the phenomenon has firmly taken hold in the markets around the world. From Day 1, the advantages of the FISH PRO  over a traditional fishing rig were clear: Ability to access more water, a smaller craft with less prep and cleanup, more fun and faster travel to and from fishing spots, closer to the fish, more affordable with lower purchase price and operating costs, easily accessible purpose-built features, and the flexibility to turn a fishing craft into a Sea-Doo® experience for the entire family. For 2020, the FISH PRO  adds even more excitement with a new Rotax® 1630cc 170-horsepower engine. Paired with the ST3 deep-V hull design, it not only offers more power, but excellent stability for crisp, predictable handling and the ability to fish from multiple seated or standing positions.











WHATS NEW FOR 2020

ROTAX ® 1630 ACE TM NATURALLY ASPIRATED ENGINE The most powerful naturally aspirated Sea-Doo® Rotax® engine to date, this 3-cylinder, 1630cc 4-stroke generates 170 fun-inducing horsepower. With added horsepower comes improved performance and acceleration, yet it maintains exceptional fuel economy thanks to BRPs legendary ACETM technology.





FISH PRO 



ON-BOARD EXPERIENCE





Standard Features:

● 18.5 gal. (70L) Fuel Tank

● ST3 Hull ● Direct-Access Front Storage of 25.3 gal. (96 L)

● Watertight Phone Compartment

● Intelligent Brake and Reverse

● Closed-Loop Cooling System (CLCS)

● Variable Trim System (VTS)

● Tilt Steering ● Boarding Ladder

● Anti-Theft Security System (D.E.S.S.)

● BRP Audio-Premium System



STANDARD FEATURES PURPOSE-BUILT FOR FISHING







1. LinQ  Fishing Cooler

A rugged 13.5 gal. (51 L) cooler with recessed work surface, angled trolling slots, tackle and bait storage, a quick lid latch system specially designed to be closed with one hand, and four rod holders with configurable positioning. 2 - Fishing Bench Seat Designed for ease of movement from the driver to passenger position for fishing or access to the cooler. Optimized for fishing facing sideways with increased lateral stability, yet comfortable and secure when fishing from any angle.

3 - Watertight Phone Box

An easy-to-access, watertight phone compartment with USB port (accessory) allows phones to stay charged and ready to go in a snug, impact-absorbing, watertight cradle.

4 - Garmin Navigation and Fish Finder Multifunction Garmin ECHOMAPTM Plus 62cv Fish Finder with accurate marine navigation, bright and clear 6 display, CHIRP technology, and more. 5 - Intelligent Throttle Control with Trolling Mode Slow Mode speed control to make trolling easy. Riders can set the desired speed to one of nine pre-set positions for a range of trolling speeds up to 8 mph.



6 - Angled Gunwale Footrest Side foot supports for increased comfort and stability when fishing facing sideways.

7 - Exclusive LinQ  Quick-Attach System

Two sets of attachment points for attachment of the LinQ Fishing Cooler and additional LinQ  accessories, such as a small cooler to bring your lunch and a fuel caddy for your extended trip on the water.



8 - Extended Rear Platform

More space for cargo, easier boarding, and increased stability at rest when fishing or carrying a full load of fish. Adds an extra 11.5 inches of length and a second set of LinQ  attachment points.



#2 Administrator Join Date Sep 2006 Location Clearwater, FL Posts 1,381 Blog Entries 2 Re: 2020 Sea-Doo Sport Fishing FISH PRO PLATFORM







SUPERIOR STABILITY AND CONTROL

Industry-leading stability and control starts with an optimized lower center of gravity, which provides confidence in rough water, at high speeds, and with passengers. The platform is also wider for worry-free re-boarding and movement around the watercraft. Combine those with a deep-V ST3 hull that increases performance in rough water and provides better control while cornering, and riders have the best of all worlds in any conditions.



LINQ ACCESSORY OVERVIEW



The Fish PRO is the only model equipped with two sets of adaptable LinQ quick-attach points for an advanced level of easy-snap accessory connection. Attachment points lay flat when not in use.



Most popular FISH PRO LinQ Accessories:

● LinQ Fuel Caddy: Prolong an epic day of fishing with more range. Holds up to 4 gal. (15L) of fuel in an easy-to-pour canister.



● LinQ 4.2 gal. (16 L) Cooler: Rigid, durable and weather-resistant cooler that keeps contents fresh and cold.



● LinQ Watertight Bag: Keeps all your precious belongings safe with its fully waterproof roll-top design. With 10.6 gal. (40L) of adjustable capacity and heavy-duty construction, its both convenient and durable. Securely stacks on top of the Fuel Caddy.





For a full rundown of features and specifications, please consult your local dealer contact and ask for a test ride!



