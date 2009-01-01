 2020 Sea-Doo Recreation
  Today, 09:15 AM #1
    Steph WCSS
    Administrator Steph WCSS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2006
    Location
    Clearwater, FL
    Posts
    1,381
    Blog Entries
    2

    2020 Sea-Doo Recreation

    Information from Sea-Doo on the Recreation Segment

    THE ALL-NEW SEA-DOO GTI     SERIES

    Sprinkle in some fun

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Rec pwctoday 1.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 219.3 KB  ID: 552940

    The Sea-Doo® GTITM series has carved out its place as one of the most versatile in the industry. From afternoons snorkeling, to sunset cruises, sandbar parties, to tow sessions, the GTITM is ready for any adventure. For 2020, that versatility is taken to a whole new level thanks to an ingenious new platform, advanced new Rotax engine option and a host of awesome new features. Plus, it remains one of the best values in the industry. Sit behind the bars of the new GTITM and riders will immediately notice new premium features theyve only previously seen on high-end watercraft. Now available on the GTITM, the BRP-Premium audio system will have GTITM owners riding the surf to a whole new beat. Industry-leading storage options and increased usable onboard space take the GTITM redefine affordable family fun on the water.

    A new Rotax® 170-horsepower engine choice brings more power and performance to the GTI series. Featuring exclusive ACE technology, it holds true to the Sea-Doo® reputation of the most fuel-efficient engines in the industry.

    Built on a new and improved robust and scratch resistant Polytec GEN 2 hull, all GTI models are a close to 1 inch wider for improved stability. Revised seating for both pilot and passenger creates a lower center of gravity while the new Ergolock seat design makes the rider one with the watercraft for confidence-inspiring control. The unique hull design keeps handling playful yet predictable for an incredibly high fun factor.

     WHATS NEW FOR 2020

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Rec pwctoday 2.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 72.3 KB  ID: 552941


    GTI MODELS MOVE TO NEW PLATFORM
    An incredible new onboard experience comes standard with awesome new rider-focused amenities to maximize every minute on the water. Industry-leading stability and control comes to all GTI models. With a lower center of gravity and confidence-inspiring handling in rough water, at speed and with up to three riders, it offers playful, yet predictable handling. Its one inch wider making boarding and movement about the watercraft a breeze. And a robust, second generation Polytec design     is more scratch-resistant than fiberglasswith improved impact resistance and reduced weight for better handling and efficiency.

    ERGOLOCK SEATING
    Revised seating where rider and watercraft truly become one, especially in tight turns and high-speed maneuvers. Optimized seating position and ergonomics for lower center of gravity and improved comfort for both driver and passenger.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Rec pwctoday 4.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 801.1 KB  ID: 552942
    *GTI SE 170 shown


    NEW 4.5-INCH DIGITAL DISPLAY
    Fully digital interactive multifunction display in a compact package. Orange/red backlight offers excellent visibility in all lighting conditions. Intuitive access to vehicle information such as cruise control, driving mode, speedometer, tachometer, hour meter, compass, clock, F-N-R indicator and more.


    Click image for larger version.  Name: Rec pwctoday 5.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 50.8 KB  ID: 552943

     LinQ Accessory Attachment Points

    BRPs exclusive LinQ accessory attachment system now comes standard on each GTI model with a pair of attachment points on the deck. Riders can choose from a variety of quick-attach accessories, such as coolers, fuel caddy, watertight bags and cargo boxes.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Rec pwctoday 6.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 608.3 KB  ID: 552944
    Re: 2020 Sea-Doo Recreation

    GTI ON-BOARD EXPERIENCE

    POWERFUL SOUND SYSTEM
    A powerful, 100-watt audio system is a cornerstone of the onboard experience. With a simple swipe of a finger, riders can enjoy a truly waterproof, Bluetooth audio system. The perfect song is always on deck and ready to amplify the next adventure.
    ^Factory-installed option for GTI SE / Accessory option for GTI

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Rec pwctoday 7.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 54.0 KB  ID: 552945

    EXPANDED STORAGE
    Sea-Doo® GTI models have an updated 40.2-gallon (152 L) front storage bin for carrying all the essentials for day on the water. There is also a 2.3-gallon (8.8 L) glove box for smaller items, watertight phone box and adaptable, convenient LinQ quick-attach rear cargo system to easily secure any of the BRP-exclusive accessories.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Rec pwctoday 8.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 43.9 KB  ID: 552946

    VARIABLE TRIM SYSTEM  VTS
    As the engine sends a powerful column of thrust into the water, the Variable Trim System enables riders to precisely and naturally control speed, pitch, and positioning as they explore the limits of the machine.
    ^Available on GTI SE models


    HANDLE GRIPS WITH PALM RESTS
    Affordability doesnt mean eliminating creature comforts. Handle grips with ergonomic palm rests add a touch of refinement to every ride.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Rec pwctoday 9.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 100.2 KB  ID: 552947
    ^GTI SE 170 shown with optional accessories

    PLAYFULLY PREDICTABLE AND ROBUST
    The GTI hull is made of a new Polytec GEN 2 material. Its highly impacts resistant thanks to thicker material and additional fiberglass inner skin, while remaining more scratch resistant than fiberglass hulls. No other material gives such lightweight performance in this price range, which engineers used to both improve overall performance and save weight, without compromising handling.
    Re: 2020 Sea-Doo Recreation

    GTI FAMILY OVERVIEW


    The Sea-Doo GTI series brings four new offerings to the water in 2020, each built on the ingenious new platform offering an enhanced onboard experience, improved stability and control for playful yet predictable handling. Available Rotax® engine options include the 900 ACE-90, the new 1630 ACE-130 or the new 1630 ACE-170. Each model delivers incredible versatility at an extraordinary value to make every adventure on water exactly what you want it to be.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Rec pwctoday 10.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 18.7 KB  ID: 552948 GTI 90


    Click image for larger version.  Name: Rec pwctoday 11.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 18.7 KB  ID: 552949GTI 130

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Rec pwctoday 12.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 19.8 KB  ID: 552950 GTI SE 130

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Rec pwctoday 13.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 19.8 KB  ID: 552951 GTI SE 170

    Standard Features
     Intelligent Throttle Control (iTC) with Sport Mode and ECO® Mode
     UPDATED 42.5 Gal. (160.8 L) of Storage Capacity
     NEW Watertight Phone Compartment
     NEW Exclusive LinQ Quick Attach System
     Handlegrips with Palm Rests
     Closed-Loop Cooling System (CLCS)
     Wide-Angle Mirrors
     Anti-Theft Security System (D.E.S.S.)


    GTI 90 / 130
    The adventure youve been waiting for.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Rec pwctoday 14.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 431.8 KB  ID: 552952
    The Sea-Doo® GTI series includes the GTI 90 and GTI 130 and is freshly updated for 2020 with a new rider-centric platform design focused on delivering an unmatched onboard experience. New features like increased storage capacity, optional BRP-Premium audio system and improved stability reinforce the GTI reputation as the model of choice for unbeatable convenience, value and fun on the water.

    The GTI 90 features the 90-horsepower Rotax® 900 ACE engine. The GTI 130 is powered by a new Rotax® 1630cc 130-horsepower engine. Both use BRPs exclusive ACE technology to maximize efficiency and get the most out of long days on the water.
    ^Performance numbers based on BRP internal testing in optimal conditions.

    They are available in a striking Reef Blue / White color combination.

    Sea-Doo® GTI models come with all recreation standard recreation features, as well as:
     Intelligent Brake and Reverse (iBR®)
     UPDATED Robust and Scratch-Resistant Polytec GEN 2 Hull Material

    GTI SE 130 / 170
    Family Fun with Convenience and Comfort
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Rec pwctoday 15.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 410.9 KB  ID: 552953

    The 2020 Sea-Doo GTI SE gives riders playful performance with a touch of refinement in all the right places. Built on a new platform to offer riders a next-level onboard experience, the GTI SE 130 and GTI SE 170 offer responsive handling, confidence-inspiring stability and intelligent features that bring more to every ride. More standard cargo capacity, more useable onboard space and optional BRP-Premium audio system let riders create the ultimate experience no matter what the day brings.

    Sea-Doo GTI SE models are powered by one of two versions of the Rotax® 1630 ACE engine. The 130-horsepower version delivers a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h), while the 170-horsepower version tops out near 56 mph (90 km/h). Both offer thrilling acceleration and exceptional fuel economy.
    ^Performance numbers based on BRP internal testing in optimal conditions.

    Available color combinations include Orange Crush / Ice Metal and Beach Blue Metallic.

    Sea-Doo GTI SE packages come equipped with all recreation standard features, as well as:
     NEW Robust and Scratch-Resistant Polytec GEN 2 Hull Material
     Intelligent Brake and Reverse (iBR®)
     Boarding Ladder
     Speed Limiter and Slow Mode
     Variable Trim System (VTS)
     BRP Audio-Premium System (Optional)
     2 Color Options
     170-hp Engine (Optional)
    Re: 2020 Sea-Doo Recreation

    GTI LINQ ACCESSORY OPTIONS


    LinQ storage accessories can easily be added to all GTI models thanks to the standard LinQ Accessory attachment points found on the rear deck of each model in the GTI lineup.


    Most Popular GTI Series LinQ accessories:

    ● LinQ Removable Ski Pylon: High-rise retractable pylon with built-in grab handles for the spotter can be easily installed in seconds.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Rec pwctoday 16.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 15.6 KB  ID: 552954

    ● LinQ 4.2 Gal. (16 L) Cooler: Rigid, durable and weather-resistant cooler that keeps contents fresh and cold.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Rec pwctoday 17.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 4.0 KB  ID: 552955

    ● LinQ Fuel Caddy: Holds up to 4 Gal. (15L) of fuel in an easy-to-pour canister.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Rec pwctoday 18.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 5.9 KB  ID: 552956

    2020 GTI FAMILY ROTAX® ENGINE OPTIONS
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Rec pwctoday 20.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 54.0 KB  ID: 552957 Rotax® 1630 ACE

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Rec pwctoday 19.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 40.8 KB  ID: 552958 Rotax® 900 ACE
    With unmatched performance, superior fuel efficiency and proven reliability, Rotax® engines set the standard in the industry. GTI models feature the industry-exclusive closed-loop cooling system to keep corrosive salt water and debris out of the engine block for added peace-of-mind.


     Rotax® 900 ACE  90 HP: The most compact and lightweight engine in the industry, incorporating quick acceleration, impressive fuel economy and an excellent power-to-weight ratio with a top speed of close to 42 mph (80 km/h).


     Rotax® 1630 ACE  130 HP: Delivering 130 excitement-generating horsepower, the 1630cc 3-cylinder produces the perfect combination of awesome acceleration and efficiency. It responds to throttle input instantly with a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h).


     Rotax® 1630 ACE  170 HP: The most powerful naturally aspirated Rotax® engine ever produced for a Sea-Doo watercraft, the 1630cc 3-cylinder offers instant response with addictive acceleration perfectly paired with the fuel saving benefits of exclusive ACE technology.
    ^Performance numbers based on BRP internal testing in optimal conditions.

    For a full rundown of features and specifications, please consult your local dealer contact and ask for a test ride!

    Follow @BRPNews, @BRPSeaDoo, and visit www.sea-doo.com for more on the entire lineup of Sea-Doo® personal watercraft.
