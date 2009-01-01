|
202 Sea-Doo Rec Lite
Information from Sea-Doo on their Rec-Lite segment:
THE SEA-DOO® SPARK® FAMILY
Wheelies without wheels
Make every day on the water the time of your life without breaking the bank. The Sea-Doo® SPARK® meets at the junction of fun, affordability and ease of ownership. Its the ideal way to start living the Sea-Doo® Life. At the very core of SPARK® is an astronomically high fun factor. Nimble and light with a truly awesome power-to-weight ratio, SPARK® is pure entertainment on water thanks to its easy, responsive handling and peppy Rotax® 900 ACETM-60 or 900 ACETM-90 engines. New eye-popping colors only increase the enjoyment. Ease of use and versatility are equally present in Sea-Doo® SPARK® design. Light enough to be towed by most compact cars and owner-friendly low maintenance engines, SPARK® provides a virtually hassle-free ownership experience. And with 2- or 3-passenger options (2UP/3UP) in both the SPARK® and SPARK® TRIXXTM models, almost anything is possible from family touring, to towing, to high-octane stunts on the water.
WHATS NEW FOR 2020
Blue Raspberry / Pear Color SPARK® Striking two-tone contrast that will have heads turning on any sandbar or boat launch. Chili Pepper / Pear Color SPARK® TRIXXTM Sizzling red and green color combo that cant help but turn into a show on the water.
Spark® TRIXXTM 2-UP with LinQ Dry Bag
LinQTM SYSYEM IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL SPARK® AND SPARK® TRIXXTM MODELS (Optional)
Storage is a snap on any SPARK® or SPARK® TRIXXTM model. The industrys most innovative storage accessory system is now available for all 2- and 3-passenger SPARK® watercraft as an accessory option
SPARK® ON-BOARD EXPERIENCE
COMPACT GAUGE All SPARK® models are equipped with an easy-to-read compact digital display. User-friendly one-button operation makes it easy to toggle between desired information.
PORTABLE SOUND SYSTEM (optional)
BRPs revolutionary portable audio system for Sea-Doo® SPARK® models brings powerful and accessible sound to the water! The 50-watt, Bluetooth-compatible system is available as an option from the factory on TRIXX models and the SPARK® 3UP with iBR® and convenience package. It is fully waterproof and easily mounts to any Sea-Doo® SPARK® watercraft as an accessory regardless of model year. Convenient portability means people can continue listening to music on the dock, in the cabin, on the beach, or anywhere else you choose. The system has an amazing battery life of 24 hours at 50% volume^ for long sunny days. ^BRP internal testing with optimal conditions.
EXTENDED RANGE VTSTM (SPARK® TRIXXTM)
As the SPARK® TRIXXs Rotax® 900 ACE-90 engine sends a powerful column of thrust into the water, the Extended Range Variable Trim System^ enables riders to precisely and naturally control speed, pitch, and positioning as they explore the limits of the machine.
^Available on select SPARK® models
HANDLE GRIPS WITH PALM RESTS
Affordability doesnt mean eliminating creature comforts. Handle grips with ergonomic palm rests add a touch of refinement to every ride.
Re: 202 Sea-Doo Rec Lite
SPARK 2-UP / 3-UP
One-of-a-kind Fun
^Model pictured Spark® 3-up with optional accessories and graphics kit.
The SPARK® 2-UP is the ideal way for 1-2 riders to play on the water. The 3-UP model adds an extended deck for additional transom buoyancy and more overall stability. The 3-UP also brings tow sports into play with the extra passenger room. Both seating arrangements offer the ability to add LinQTM accessories to the rear deck for touring-type adventures.
^Practicing tow sports requires the presence of a third person for spotting
They are available in Licorice / Mango, Vanilla / Blueberry or new Blue Raspberry / Pear colors. The Sea-Doo® SPARK® 3-UP is powered by a 90-horsepower Rotax® 900 ACE-90 engine with a top speed near 50 mph (80 km/h). The Sea-Doo® SPARK® 2-UP is available with either the 60-horsepower^ Rotax® 900 ACE-60 or the 90-horsepower^ Rotax® 900 ACE-90.
^Performance numbers based on BRP internal testing in optimal conditions.
The SPARK® 2-UP comes equipped with all standard features. There is also an available iBR and Convenience Package Plus, which adds:
Intelligent Brake and Reverse (iBR®)
Front Storage Bin Kit (7 gal. / 28 L)
Boarding Step
Anti-Theft Security System
The SPARK® 3-UP comes equipped with all standard features plus:
Added Stability with Platform Extension
Longer Seat with place for 2 Adults + 1 Child
Tow Sports Capability
The SPARK® 3-UP is also available with the iBR and Convenience Package, which adds:
Intelligent Brake and Reverse (iBR®)
BRP Audio-Portable System (optional)
Front Storage Bin Kit (7 gal. / 28 L)
Boarding Step
RF D.E.S.STM Key (Radio Frequency Identification)
SPARK® TRIXXTM 2-UP / 3-UP
Where playtime gets serious
The showboat of the personal watercraft industry, the SPARK® TRIXXTM changed the game when it debuted in 2017. Since then, its become one of the industrys best-selling watercraft, and for good reason. Every ride on a SPARK® TRIXXTM is a show waiting to happen.
Staying true to the SPARK® DNA, the TRIXXTM models are light, playful and ultra-responsive. Thanks to innovative features like angled foot supports, adjustable handlebars and extended range VTS, riders can easily pull off freestyle tricks such as wheelies, power slides and more.
Sea-Doo® SPARK® TRIXXTM models are powered by a fuel efficient and responsive 90 horsepower Rotax® 900 ACETM-90 engine and have a top speed near 50 mph (80 km/h). SPARK® TRIXXTM models are available in Jalapeño / Pear or new Dragon Red / Manta Green color schemes in either the 2-UP or 3-UP configuration.
^Performance numbers based on BRP internal testing in optimal conditions.
The SPARK® TRIXXTM 2-UP comes equipped with all standard features, and as well as:
Intelligent Brake and Reverse (iBR®)
Handlebar with Adjustable Riser to provide more leverage for increased rider input
Step Wedges for more stability in different riding positions
Extended-Range Variable Trim System (VTS) with quick preset positions
The SPARK® TRIXXTM 3-UP has all the 2-UP features, as well as:
Added Stability with Platform Extension
Longer Seat with place for 2 Adults + 1 Child
Tow Sports Capability
^Practicing tow sports requires the presence of a third person for spotting.
