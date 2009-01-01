Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 202 Sea-Doo Rec Lite #1 Administrator Join Date Sep 2006 Location Clearwater, FL Posts 1,377 Blog Entries 2 202 Sea-Doo Rec Lite Information from Sea-Doo on their Rec-Lite segment:

THE SEA-DOO ® SPARK ® FAMILY



Wheelies without wheels









Make every day on the water the time of your life without breaking the bank. The Sea-Doo® SPARK ® meets at the junction of fun, affordability and ease of ownership. Its the ideal way to start living the Sea-Doo ® Life. At the very core of SPARK ® is an astronomically high fun factor. Nimble and light with a truly awesome power-to-weight ratio, SPARK ® is pure entertainment on water thanks to its easy, responsive handling and peppy Rotax® 900 ACE TM -60 or 900 ACE TM -90 engines. New eye-popping colors only increase the enjoyment. Ease of use and versatility are equally present in Sea-Doo ® SPARK ® design. Light enough to be towed by most compact cars and owner-friendly low maintenance engines, SPARK ® provides a virtually hassle-free ownership experience. And with 2- or 3-passenger options (2UP/3UP) in both the SPARK ® and SPARK ® TRIXXTM models, almost anything is possible from family touring, to towing, to high-octane stunts on the water.



WHATS NEW FOR 2020









Blue Raspberry / Pear Color  SPARK ® Striking two-tone contrast that will have heads turning on any sandbar or boat launch. Chili Pepper / Pear Color  SPARK ® TRIXX TM



Sizzling red and green color combo that cant help but turn into a show on the water.

Spark ® TRIXX TM 2-UP with LinQ Dry Bag





LinQ TM SYSYEM IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL SPARK ® AND SPARK ® TRIXX TM MODELS (Optional)

Storage is a snap on any SPARK ® or SPARK ® TRIXX TM model. The industrys most innovative storage accessory system is now available for all 2- and 3-passenger SPARK ® watercraft as an accessory option







SPARK ® ON-BOARD EXPERIENCE









COMPACT GAUGE All SPARK ®



models are equipped with an easy-to-read compact digital display. User-friendly one-button operation makes it easy to toggle between desired information.



PORTABLE SOUND SYSTEM (optional)





BRPs revolutionary portable audio system for Sea-Doo ® SPARK ® models brings powerful and accessible sound to the water! The 50-watt, Bluetooth-compatible system is available as an option from the factory on TRIXX models and the SPARK ® 3UP with iBR ® and convenience package. It is fully waterproof and easily mounts to any Sea-Doo ® SPARK ® watercraft as an accessory regardless of model year. Convenient portability means people can continue listening to music on the dock, in the cabin, on the beach, or anywhere else you choose. The system has an amazing battery life of 24 hours at 50% volume^ for long sunny days. ^BRP internal testing with optimal conditions.







EXTENDED RANGE VTSTM (SPARK® TRIXXTM)

As the SPARK® TRIXXs Rotax® 900 ACE-90 engine sends a powerful column of thrust into the water, the Extended Range Variable Trim System^ enables riders to precisely and naturally control speed, pitch, and positioning as they explore the limits of the machine.

^Available on select SPARK® models













HANDLE GRIPS WITH PALM RESTS

Affordability doesnt mean eliminating creature comforts. Handle grips with ergonomic palm rests add a touch of refinement to every ride. #2 Administrator Join Date Sep 2006 Location Clearwater, FL Posts 1,377 Blog Entries 2 Re: 202 Sea-Doo Rec Lite SPARK® FAMILY PLATFORM







LIGHTWEIGHT, STRONG AND NIMBLE

The SPARK® PolytecTM hull is robust and offers better scratch-resistance than fiberglass. No other material gives such lightweight performance in this price range, which engineers used to both improve overall performance and save weight, without compromising handling.



EXOSKEL DESIGN

This is the revolutionary minimalist architecture that keeps only the essential structural parts in the front section, reducing weight while creating a strong, modern design that defines the unique and playful nature of the Sea-Doo® SPARK®.



SPARK® FAMILY OVERVIEW



The Sea-Doo® SPARK® series includes SPARK® and SPARK® TRIXXTM. Each are available in 2UP or 3UP configurations. The 3UP configuration features a tow sport-friendly seat and extended platform for additional buoyancy and stability, plus optional LinQTM accessory compatibility. The 2UP configuration now offers optional LinQTM storage accessory compatibility and is simply the nimblest watercraft on the market.

Spark® 2-up & 3-up in Blue Raspberry / Pear:













Spark® TRIXXTM 2-up in Chili Pepper / Pear:













Standard Features

● Intelligent Throttle Control (iTC) (900 ACE - 90 only)

● Closed-Loop Cooling System (CLCS)

● Robust and Scratch-Resistant PolytecTM Hull Material

● Handlegrips with Palm Rest

● More than 25 Graphic Kit Accessories

● ExoskelTM architecture #3 Administrator Join Date Sep 2006 Location Clearwater, FL Posts 1,377 Blog Entries 2 Re: 202 Sea-Doo Rec Lite SPARK 2-UP / 3-UP

One-of-a-kind Fun







^Model pictured Spark® 3-up with optional accessories and graphics kit.



The SPARK® 2-UP is the ideal way for 1-2 riders to play on the water. The 3-UP model adds an extended deck for additional transom buoyancy and more overall stability. The 3-UP also brings tow sports into play with the extra passenger room. Both seating arrangements offer the ability to add LinQTM accessories to the rear deck for touring-type adventures.

^Practicing tow sports requires the presence of a third person for spotting



They are available in Licorice / Mango, Vanilla / Blueberry or new Blue Raspberry / Pear colors. The Sea-Doo® SPARK® 3-UP is powered by a 90-horsepower Rotax® 900 ACE-90 engine with a top speed near 50 mph (80 km/h). The Sea-Doo® SPARK® 2-UP is available with either the 60-horsepower^ Rotax® 900 ACE-60 or the 90-horsepower^ Rotax® 900 ACE-90.

^Performance numbers based on BRP internal testing in optimal conditions.



The SPARK® 2-UP comes equipped with all standard features. There is also an available iBR and Convenience Package Plus, which adds:

 Intelligent Brake and Reverse (iBR®)

 Front Storage Bin Kit (7 gal. / 28 L)

 Boarding Step

 Anti-Theft Security System



The SPARK® 3-UP comes equipped with all standard features plus:

 Added Stability with Platform Extension

 Longer Seat with place for 2 Adults + 1 Child

 Tow Sports Capability



The SPARK® 3-UP is also available with the iBR and Convenience Package, which adds:

 Intelligent Brake and Reverse (iBR®)

 BRP Audio-Portable System (optional)

 Front Storage Bin Kit (7 gal. / 28 L)

 Boarding Step

 RF D.E.S.STM Key (Radio Frequency Identification)



SPARK® TRIXXTM 2-UP / 3-UP

Where playtime gets serious





The showboat of the personal watercraft industry, the SPARK® TRIXXTM changed the game when it debuted in 2017. Since then, its become one of the industrys best-selling watercraft, and for good reason. Every ride on a SPARK® TRIXXTM is a show waiting to happen.



Staying true to the SPARK® DNA, the TRIXXTM models are light, playful and ultra-responsive. Thanks to innovative features like angled foot supports, adjustable handlebars and extended range VTS, riders can easily pull off freestyle tricks such as wheelies, power slides and more.



Sea-Doo® SPARK® TRIXXTM models are powered by a fuel efficient and responsive 90 horsepower Rotax® 900 ACETM-90 engine and have a top speed near 50 mph (80 km/h). SPARK® TRIXXTM models are available in Jalapeño / Pear or new Dragon Red / Manta Green color schemes in either the 2-UP or 3-UP configuration.

^Performance numbers based on BRP internal testing in optimal conditions.



The SPARK® TRIXXTM 2-UP comes equipped with all standard features, and as well as:

 Intelligent Brake and Reverse (iBR®)

 Handlebar with Adjustable Riser to provide more leverage for increased rider input

 Step Wedges for more stability in different riding positions

 Extended-Range Variable Trim System (VTS) with quick preset positions



The SPARK® TRIXXTM 3-UP has all the 2-UP features, as well as:

 Added Stability with Platform Extension

 Longer Seat with place for 2 Adults + 1 Child

 Tow Sports Capability



^Practicing tow sports requires the presence of a third person for spotting. #4 Administrator Join Date Sep 2006 Location Clearwater, FL Posts 1,377 Blog Entries 2 Re: 202 Sea-Doo Rec Lite SPARK® LINQTM ACCESSORY OPTIONS



LinQTM storage accessories can easily be added to all SPARK® and SPARK® TRIXXTM models  including 2UP models in 2020  with an optional LinQTM Bracket Kit.







Most Popular SPARK® Family LinQTM accessories:



● LinQTM Fuel Caddy: Holds up to 4 gal. (15L) of fuel in an easy-to-pour canister.





● LinQTM 4.2 gal. (16 L) Cooler: Rigid, durable and weather-resistant cooler that keeps contents fresh and cold.







● LinQTM Dry Bag: Keeps all your precious belongings safe with its fully waterproof roll-top design. With 10.6 gal. (40L) of adjustable capacity and heavy-duty construction, its both convenient and durable.







2020 SPARK FAMILY ROTAX® ENGINE OPTIONS





Rotax® 900 ACE

With unmatched performance, superior fuel efficiency and proven reliability, Rotax® engines set the standard in the industry. SPARK® models feature the industry-exclusive closed-loop cooling system to keep corrosive salt water and debris out of the engine block for added peace-of-mind.



 Rotax® 900 ACE-90: The most compact and lightweight engine in the industry, incorporating quick acceleration, impressive fuel economy and an excellent power-to-weight ratio with a top speed of close to 50 mph (80 km/h)^.



 Rotax® 900 ACE-60: Packed with 60 horsepower, it features a great power-to-weight ratio, impressive fuel economy, and has a top speed of 41 mph (66 km/h)^.

^Performance numbers based on BRP internal testing in optimal conditions. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules