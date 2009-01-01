Hi all
I have just rebuild my WB1 top end and it will not run correctly, can anyone please help?
When I prime the carb the engine will fire, rev uncontrollably high then cut out, all in about 3 seconds. I can prime the carb again and the same thing happens.
I thought this might be a rely issue, so I have replaced with a new Yamaha rely but with no success and I have cleaned the carb. I am running a Factory B pipe, water box and ADa head, with 170psi.
I am stuck!!!!
Thanks
Bob