I have two 787-powered machines (96XP and 97GSX), both of which are due for new engines. I'm planning to go with SBT remanufactured engines (bring in the new ones, ship back the cores).
I'm an EE by day, have a good array of tools, and am reasonably mechanically able. I've done all of my own maintenance on these machines for the ~10 years that we've owned them including jetdrive replacements, RAVE valve cleaning/blade upgrades, electrical details, etc. However, I've never really dug into the engines and haven't pulled the entire engine on either machine.
How long should it take a guy like me to do an SBT engine swap? The two things that I'm a little leery about are timing the rotary valve and aligning the engine/shaft. I don't have the factory tools and have never messed with those areas of the engine before.
Say I have the new engine sitting there next to me and I start bright and early one morning. How long would you estimate until the job is done and I can do an in-water test? One whole day? Allow a whole weekend?
Thanks!