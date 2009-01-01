Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Stock 85 js550 cooling block? Both ends?? Mystery. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location NJ Posts 2 Stock 85 js550 cooling block? Both ends?? Mystery. Hi,



I am a bit of a jet ski newbie but would appreciate any responses to this mystery. I purchased an 85 550 (Vintage baby!) that had been sitting for 10 years or so. I cleaned it up, installed new battery, new plugs, greased both fittings, put just a bit of oil in each cylinder, and it actually starts and seems to run fine on the test stand. I started for about 8-10 seconds, 2 or 3 times letting it cool way down between each start. It has a flush kit installed so i then i hooked a garden hose to it and ran the ski on the flush kit water for 3 or 4 minutes at least twice (followed all the instructions here on how to use the flush kit). Both times lots of water came out the exhaust and some came out of the pump area. I have video of that i can post. I seemed to run great. Again - a good amount of water came out both ends. I then let the jet ski sit for one week. The following weekend i started in dry on the test stand for 5 second just to make sure all is good. It started fine. I then transported it to the river in my SUV and it started right up in the river.



I then rode the ski for about 4 minutes very easy to test it out. I was on my stomach with it running at basically a fast idle for a minute or 2 then I was up on my knees for about a minute or two running it about mid speed - well up on plane and even porposing a bit. While i was doing this i was trying to keep an eye on the amount of water coming out the exhaust (my ski does not have a pisser). I did NOT see lots of water. What I saw was basically water "spitting" out of the exhaust. Not enough to pour out in any type of stream at all and it was more spitting from around the edges of exhaust pipe exit. I would not even call it heavy spitting. I also noticed some steam in with the smoke although I am not sure if steam is normal for these.



I brought the ski in, pulled it onto a dock and shut it down. I then hooked a garden hose to the flush kit again to see if i would get water that way. I started it on the garden hose and we got NO WATER out EITHER END. The hose also got hard so i could tell the pressure was up in the hose. We tried this twice with no luck. The engine seemed hot to me although i did not try the sizzle test (just learned about that now). When we took the garden hose off the little water that dribbled back out of the kit was very hot.



Two other things i will mention in case they are relevant. FIRST: The very first and second time i ever started the ski it was a short start with no garden hose and what looks like stuff from a mouse nest came out of the exhaust. Lots of cotton like fibers or soft paper-like stuff. I can send photos if you need. I did the dry starts (letting it cool each time) until nothing else came out of the exhaust. SECOND: the spitting water that was coming out of the ski when I was riding in the river was difficult to see clearly but i would say that it was a little on the brownish dirty side.



Anyway, my first question is, do i have TWO cooling system clogs? If i had one clog between the flush kit and the jet pump i would think the garden house water would still get to the motor and cool it, coming out the exhaust. If i had a clog somewhere between the flush kit and the exhaust exit i would think that water would still come out the cooling water intake at the jetpump. But, as i said, no water comes out either end with the flush kit connected and turned on and i have lots of pressure backing up in the garden hose.



Any other thoughts on this are greatly appreciated. (Sorry for such a long post. Thanks for reading)

Thanks,

