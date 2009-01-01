Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SXR parts for sale #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2005 Location N. Carolina Posts 463 SXR parts for sale SXR AC handle pole std length $300 plus ship

front sponsons $150 shipped

rear sponsons $50 plus ship

SXR stock pole $150 plus ship

R&D stock turn plate $75 shipped Attached Images IMG-9375.jpg (1.79 MB, 7 views)

IMG-9375.jpg (1.79 MB, 7 views) IMG-9415.jpg (1.57 MB, 6 views)

IMG-9415.jpg (1.57 MB, 6 views) IMG-9180.jpg (1.63 MB, 7 views)

IMG-9180.jpg (1.63 MB, 7 views) pole.jpg (62.1 KB, 6 views) #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Michigan Posts 19 Re: SXR parts for sale Has the pole been modified?



