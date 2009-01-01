 SXR parts for sale
    jetskicrazy@adelphia.net
    SXR parts for sale

    SXR AC handle pole std length $300 plus ship
    front sponsons $150 shipped
    rear sponsons $50 plus ship
    SXR stock pole $150 plus ship
    R&D stock turn plate $75 shipped
    Kawasaki750pro
    Re: SXR parts for sale

    Has the pole been modified?

