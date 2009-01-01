Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: I'm out of idea's please help ...... 650SX with SBN44, no top end #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2016 Location Altona Age 37 Posts 68 I'm out of idea's please help ...... 650SX with SBN44, no top end Rebuilt the ski (not the engine last winter, and have been chasing this problem around all summer)

Had never ridden ski till after the rebuild, so for me it has never run well

engine is stock

added a SBN 44, with Drilled out manifold to (44mm)

compression is 125 on each cylinder

stock exhaust, used silicone hose to replace rubber exhaust and also changed to rear exhaust

checked the 1 way valve going to tank

replaced fuel lines, they run straight from tank to carb, no fuel selector

rebuilt and cleaned carb twice

K & N intake/arrestor







Ski fires up great, idles great, has nice low end, and runs strong till about 1/2 throttle, after that it just does nothing more, or runs worse at WOT. But If I hold it WOT and give it a shot from the primer she takes off, for a couple of seconds. then back to running bad. So I talked to John at Watcon and asked what was the "normal" settings on a 650SX with a SBN44, he suggested that the needle be a 2.3 with a 95 gram spring, and low jet 115 and high 135. I have tried that with no real improvement, I have done a leakdown test and it passed no problem, checked the timing, it had been set back, so I put it back to stock, engine runs smoother, but no help on the top end. I have tried a second SBN44 that I had off my 550, which has pretty much the same jets, but it ran the same as with the other carb. So I have also upped the jet size to 140 and 120, and it didn't seem to change much. So I'm pretty much out of idea's other then is the 44 too big and it cant pull enough air through to pull enough gas? should I go up to bigger high jet? I will also try the stock carb, and see what happens.

Any other ideas PLEASE let me know, I would love to get it running well before I have to put it away for winter!!!!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) 89jetmate Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules