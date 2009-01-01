 External Fuel Pump Rebuild
  Today, 11:33 AM #1
    HEPHÆSTUS
    HEPHÆSTUS is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    Gulf Breeze, FL
    Age
    40
    Posts
    37

    External Fuel Pump Rebuild

    My boat uses external fuel pumps from the factory. They look like this:

    270500388.jpg

    They are discontinued. I gather that they were made by Mikuni but they do not exactly match anything on Mikuni's current product listing on page 35 of their catalog:

    http://www.mikunipower.com/Carbureto...index.html#/35

    It looks most similar to DF52-136 but no way to tell for sure.

    I'm trying to find a rebuild kit for it. My gut tells me that the internals are probably the same as the pump components in the carbs with the built-in pumps and maybe the carb rebuild kits will contain the pump parts that I need but I don't know that for sure. I know the rebuild kits come with a bunch of extra gaskets that I've always wondered about.

    Another option is to use DF62-702, which is a bigger pump, obviously meant to supply both engines with one pump. But I don't really like the idea of one pump failure causing both engines to fail. Half the fun of having two engines is the security of being able to limp home on one engine if the other fails. Could I run both outlets to one engine and still run one pump per engine? I think I probably could but just trying to verify ...
    Last edited by HEPHÆSTUS; Today at 11:34 AM.
  Today, 11:54 AM #2
    ankeneyou
    ankeneyou is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Columbus, oh
    Age
    38
    Posts
    265

    Re: External Fuel Pump Rebuild

    https://rover.ebay.com/rover/0/0/0?m...2F323904797352

    '89 Wellcraft Eclipse 21.5'
    '97 Seadoo GTI
    '98 Seadoo XP Limited
    '00 Seadoo XP
  Today, 12:14 PM #3
    HEPHÆSTUS
    HEPHÆSTUS is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    Gulf Breeze, FL
    Age
    40
    Posts
    37

    Re: External Fuel Pump Rebuild

    Quote Originally Posted by ankeneyou View Post
    https://rover.ebay.com/rover/0/0/0?m...2F323904797352

    Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk
    Thanks but if I'm going to replace it I'd prefer to replace it with something that will not be difficult to find again.

    So I guess I'm saying I want to either rebuild what I have or replace with something currently available.
