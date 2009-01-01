Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: External Fuel Pump Rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Gulf Breeze, FL Age 40 Posts 37 External Fuel Pump Rebuild My boat uses external fuel pumps from the factory. They look like this:



270500388.jpg



They are discontinued. I gather that they were made by Mikuni but they do not exactly match anything on Mikuni's current product listing on page 35 of their catalog:



http://www.mikunipower.com/Carbureto...index.html#/35



It looks most similar to DF52-136 but no way to tell for sure.



I'm trying to find a rebuild kit for it. My gut tells me that the internals are probably the same as the pump components in the carbs with the built-in pumps and maybe the carb rebuild kits will contain the pump parts that I need but I don't know that for sure. I know the rebuild kits come with a bunch of extra gaskets that I've always wondered about.



Another option is to use DF62-702, which is a bigger pump, obviously meant to supply both engines with one pump. But I don't really like the idea of one pump failure causing both engines to fail. Half the fun of having two engines is the security of being able to limp home on one engine if the other fails. Could I run both outlets to one engine and still run one pump per engine? I think I probably could but just trying to verify ...



https://rover.ebay.com/rover/0/0/0?m...2F323904797352

'97 Seadoo GTI

'98 Seadoo XP Limited

Re: External Fuel Pump Rebuild

So I guess I'm saying I want to either rebuild what I have or replace with something currently available.



Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk



