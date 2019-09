Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB: 140mm Big Hub impeller #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 4,677 WTB: 140mm Big Hub impeller Hey Guys,



Looking for a 16/24 pitched big hub impeller for a 140mm pump.



Can be a Skat Trak Stainless Steel or Solas Concord impeller.







Thanks!



I also have two Solas X1(17/26) & a Solas XII (17.5/26.5) for sale or trade. Both are in excellent condition and I will post pictures a bit later.

Thanks!



Looking for a 16/24 pitched big hub impeller for a 140mm pump.



Can be a Skat Trak Stainless Steel or Solas Concord impeller.







Thanks!



Cliff



I also have two Solas X1(17/26) & a Solas XII (17.5/26.5) for sale or trade. Both are in excellent condition and I will post pictures a bit later.



