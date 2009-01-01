Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Kawasaki 650 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Victoria bc Canada Age 36 Posts 5 Kawasaki 650 650 sx HELP, bought the ski, had not run in 10 years, cleaned and rebuilt entire fuel system, started right up, went about 20 feet, bogged out and died, it started fine out of water, soon as water enters system it bogged and died, replaced all gaskets, still did it, replaced motor with the 650 out of my x2 and it STILL bogs and died but only when water enters system, runs mint in the shop, could it be the coil and wiring? Thats the only thing I havent changed, but why does it only bog out and die when water enters system, please help #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,872 Re: Kawasaki 650 By your description, it sounds like it is either electrics, or maybe you have a bad water box? (Bad/loose baffle blocking exhaust)



Check for exhaust leaks as well. Exhaust will choke the engine off when the hood is on.



I also wonder if you have blockage in the exhaust from critters when in storage. We had a SJ in the shop here this summer that had the exhaust FULL of sunflower seeds.



Running on the trailer, out of the water, there is no load, and nothing really trying to stop the engine from running.



When you are running in your shop, are you running on a hose? Engine temps could be much cooler then. Bad/weak electrics can fail from heat.

pump bearings or driveshaft bearings may be dragging the motor down?

Ahh, like john said, exhaust leak in the engine compartment could be bogging it.



did you connect the waterlines correctly?

