 2016 seadoo spark motor.
  Today, 12:34 AM
    jetskis1001
    Join Date
    Sep 2014
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    2016 seadoo spark motor.

    I just picked up a very clean seadoo spark for $500 with trailer but the motor seems to be locked up was told but haven't looked at it yet. Was wondering if anyone has done motor swaps in these skis and what motors were used or even just throwing in a older 2stroke. I was talking to the guy that sold me the ski and said he would just get the motor bored out because a new crate motor cost almost the same as a new spark. Was just wondering what other people have done and what the cost are any info would be great thanks!
