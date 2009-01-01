 Floating prescription sunglasses?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 07:52 PM #1
    soxfan1129
    soxfan1129 is offline
    Resident Guru soxfan1129's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Chicago
    Posts
    859

    Floating prescription sunglasses?

    I have bomber floating sunglasses but would like to get something with my prescription, anyone have any suggestions on what to get, dont really want to get goggles, something I can use driving in the truck and on the water, thank you


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

    Send it!
    IL Jet Riders
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 09:11 PM #2
    matt888
    matt888 is offline
    I dream skis matt888's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2005
    Location
    CENTRAL FL
    Age
    51
    Posts
    549

    Re: Floating prescription sunglasses?

    Love my Dragon Count Floating polarized prescription glasses.
    Attached Images Attached Images

    SOLD! HONDA AQUATRAX 2 SEATER
    1987 JS440 SUPERSTOCK
    1988 JS440 FREESTYLE
    1987 JS550 LIMITED
    SOLD AND MISSED VERY MUCH, 1994 WAVEBLASTER LIMITED
    WWW.HONDAOFWINTERHAVEN.COM
    1987 AM. WORLD CUP CHAMP
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 09:22 PM #3
    vegasphotog
    vegasphotog is offline
    Frequent Poster vegasphotog's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Vegas, Baby!
    Posts
    184

    Re: Floating prescription sunglasses?

    If you know EVERYTHING about your glasses, I would highly recommend these guys....https://www.framesdirect.com/prescription-sunglasses/ Wiley has ALWAYS been a great prescription frame for me and because I could find out the size references on my current pair fav glasses, ordering a new model without trying them on was great. https://www.framesdirect.com/prescription-sunglasses/

    FYI...I ended up getting these that were polorized and color mirror and it ended costing me $350.
    https://www.framesdirect.com/wiley-x...lasses?color=1
    072719_0025.jpg
    Attn. All Vegas Riders! - https://www.vegaspwcrider.com
    Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 