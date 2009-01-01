Resident Guru
Floating prescription sunglasses?
I have bomber floating sunglasses but would like to get something with my prescription, anyone have any suggestions on what to get, dont really want to get goggles, something I can use driving in the truck and on the water, thank you
I dream skis
Re: Floating prescription sunglasses?
Love my Dragon Count Floating polarized prescription glasses.
Re: Floating prescription sunglasses?
If you know EVERYTHING about your glasses, I would highly recommend these guys....
https://www.framesdirect.com/prescription-sunglasses/ Wiley has ALWAYS been a great prescription frame for me and because I could find out the size references on my current pair fav glasses, ordering a new model without trying them on was great. https://www.framesdirect.com/prescription-sunglasses/
FYI...I ended up getting these that were polorized and color mirror and it ended costing me $350.
https://www.framesdirect.com/wiley-x...lasses?color=1
