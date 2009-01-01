Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Floating prescription sunglasses? #1 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2012 Location Chicago Posts 859 Floating prescription sunglasses? I have bomber floating sunglasses but would like to get something with my prescription, anyone have any suggestions on what to get, dont really want to get goggles, something I can use driving in the truck and on the water, thank you





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

Send it!

IL Jet Riders #2 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2005 Location CENTRAL FL Age 51 Posts 549 Re: Floating prescription sunglasses? Love my Dragon Count Floating polarized prescription glasses. Attached Images 5E63B0C9-05F3-42E2-AD0F-AC5521C3EE56.jpeg (514.8 KB, 4 views)

SOLD! HONDA AQUATRAX 2 SEATER

1987 JS440 SUPERSTOCK

1988 JS440 FREESTYLE

1987 JS550 LIMITED

SOLD AND MISSED VERY MUCH, 1994 WAVEBLASTER LIMITED

WWW.HONDAOFWINTERHAVEN.COM

1987 AM. WORLD CUP CHAMP SOLD! HONDA AQUATRAX 2 SEATER1987 JS440 SUPERSTOCK1988 JS440 FREESTYLE1987 JS550 LIMITEDSOLD AND MISSED VERY MUCH, 1994 WAVEBLASTER LIMITED1987 AM. WORLD CUP CHAMP #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 184 Re: Floating prescription sunglasses? If you know EVERYTHING about your glasses, I would highly recommend these guys....https://www.framesdirect.com/prescription-sunglasses/ Wiley has ALWAYS been a great prescription frame for me and because I could find out the size references on my current pair fav glasses, ordering a new model without trying them on was great. https://www.framesdirect.com/prescription-sunglasses/



FYI...I ended up getting these that were polorized and color mirror and it ended costing me $350.

https://www.framesdirect.com/wiley-x...lasses?color=1

072719_0025.jpg

Photos on Flikr! Attn. All Vegas Riders! - https://www.vegaspwcrider.com Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules