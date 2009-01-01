 06 GTI SE running issues
    06 GTI SE running issues

    So I am the 3rd owner of this ski, so far new oil, new plugs, new/used ECM and voltage regulator. New gauges and keys new plugs last week
    On the trailer ski will run idle and wo for about 5 mins, then I shut her down.
    Can do it multiple times a day, no issues.
    Put it in the water, starts idle smooth @1700-1800rpm.
    After about 3-5 mins, starts idle real rough drops rpm's to about 1300-1400 rpms, then dies. Doesn't seem to have any electrical issues, battery is strong

    Try to restart in the water, turns over and runs maybe 2-3 seconds, then dies

    Let the motor cool completely, start it in the water, runs for another 3-5 mins, then the same idles real rough drops rpm's then dies.
    Wondering if maybe the rings are bad, loosing compression after warming up, then bingo.....
    Need some options, what to look at,
    Re: 06 GTI SE running issues

    Sounds like a Tps or throttle body issue. It needs hooked up to Buds or Candoo to read codes and view faults.
    Re: 06 GTI SE running issues

    Quote Originally Posted by Myself View Post
    Sounds like a Tps or throttle body issue. It needs hooked up to Buds or Candoo to read codes and view faults.
    Is there a way to diagnose a Sensor or throttle body issue without BUDS.
    I don't have access to computer stuff at home..... Local dealer won't look at it since it's a 2006.... Go figure.... Turning away good money....
    Re: 06 GTI SE running issues

    actually an 06 will give you the codes on the display if there are any .
