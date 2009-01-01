Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 06 GTI SE running issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location Houston Age 37 Posts 9 06 GTI SE running issues So I am the 3rd owner of this ski, so far new oil, new plugs, new/used ECM and voltage regulator. New gauges and keys new plugs last week

On the trailer ski will run idle and wo for about 5 mins, then I shut her down.

Can do it multiple times a day, no issues.

Put it in the water, starts idle smooth @1700-1800rpm.

After about 3-5 mins, starts idle real rough drops rpm's to about 1300-1400 rpms, then dies. Doesn't seem to have any electrical issues, battery is strong



Try to restart in the water, turns over and runs maybe 2-3 seconds, then dies



Let the motor cool completely, start it in the water, runs for another 3-5 mins, then the same idles real rough drops rpm's then dies.

Wondering if maybe the rings are bad, loosing compression after warming up, then bingo.....

Sounds like a Tps or throttle body issue. It needs hooked up to Buds or Candoo to read codes and view faults.



#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location Houston Age 37 Posts 9 Re: 06 GTI SE running issues Originally Posted by Myself Originally Posted by Sounds like a Tps or throttle body issue. It needs hooked up to Buds or Candoo to read codes and view faults.

I don't have access to computer stuff at home..... Local dealer won't look at it since it's a 2006.... Go figure.... Turning away good money....

