Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Zxi 1100 gray oily water coming from exhaust #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Ohio Age 43 Posts 12 Zxi 1100 gray oily water coming from exhaust So I had the ski out today and it seemed to take off like a champ. Made it to 50mph then came down gradually to 35ish. The rpm will not go over 5k and ski tops at 38, very sluggish also. I drove it WOT for a bit then shut off and pulled plugs. First was whitish and other 2 had a slight oily gray mixture on them. I noticed in garage the other day while on hose it sprayed my brand new garage floor with the same stuff 🤬🤬. Any ideas where the water may be coming from and is is fixable without to many trouble?



Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules