Zxi 1100 gray oily water coming from exhaust
So I had the ski out today and it seemed to take off like a champ. Made it to 50mph then came down gradually to 35ish. The rpm will not go over 5k and ski tops at 38, very sluggish also. I drove it WOT for a bit then shut off and pulled plugs. First was whitish and other 2 had a slight oily gray mixture on them. I noticed in garage the other day while on hose it sprayed my brand new garage floor with the same stuff 🤬🤬. Any ideas where the water may be coming from and is is fixable without to many trouble?
