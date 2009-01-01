Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Replacement titles. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Columbia SC Posts 87 Replacement titles. Found this on Craigslist.

Can anyone share additional info on how titles work in VT.



i will email the guy to see what info from me he needs.



https://delaware.craigslist.org/mpo/...943369413.html



E50AFEA5-6960-4B77-9A20-0B152B1DF1A5.png #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 2,080 Re: Replacement titles. He is just taking the loophole in vermont law and doing the work for you and charging double. Vermont doesnt issue titles for bikes etc that are over 15 years old. Really all you need to do is fill out the Vermont registration paperwork, bill of sale, and write a check. You will get vermont registration and license plate two weeks later. Then you take the Vermont registration into you DMV and get it transferred to your states title. Super easy, done it a couple of times for 70's bike that no longer had the title.

