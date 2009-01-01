 Replacement titles.
  Today, 02:19 PM
    jby257
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Columbia SC
    Posts
    87

    Replacement titles.

    Found this on Craigslist.
    Can anyone share additional info on how titles work in VT.

    i will email the guy to see what info from me he needs.

    https://delaware.craigslist.org/mpo/...943369413.html

    E50AFEA5-6960-4B77-9A20-0B152B1DF1A5.png
  Today, 02:33 PM
    bandit88
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    30
    Posts
    2,080

    Re: Replacement titles.

    He is just taking the loophole in vermont law and doing the work for you and charging double. Vermont doesnt issue titles for bikes etc that are over 15 years old. Really all you need to do is fill out the Vermont registration paperwork, bill of sale, and write a check. You will get vermont registration and license plate two weeks later. Then you take the Vermont registration into you DMV and get it transferred to your states title. Super easy, done it a couple of times for 70's bike that no longer had the title.
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -92 750SS
    -81 JS440
    Parts for sale HERE
