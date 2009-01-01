Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sea Doo Spark Will Not Recognize Key #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2006 Location sweet valley, PA Age 32 Posts 933 Sea Doo Spark Will Not Recognize Key 2016 Spark base model (no IBR) with 77 hours on the clock. Never in salt.



-Hit the start button and put key on post, makes one long beep and continues to display "Reading Key"

-Once in a while it will beep twice like it should

-Do not have to program key to machine as Sparks do not require that

-Throwing IBR codes, machine is not equipped with IBR

-Acts the same with both new and old ECU's and new and old screens



-Brand new battery

-Brand new ECU

-Brand new key post

-Brand new screen

-married new ECU to screen via SBT software

-Checked every electrical connection on machine

-Tested continuity between wires in key circuit

-Grounds are clean and tight



