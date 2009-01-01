|
Sea Doo Spark Will Not Recognize Key
2016 Spark base model (no IBR) with 77 hours on the clock. Never in salt.
-Hit the start button and put key on post, makes one long beep and continues to display "Reading Key"
-Once in a while it will beep twice like it should
-Do not have to program key to machine as Sparks do not require that
-Throwing IBR codes, machine is not equipped with IBR
-Acts the same with both new and old ECU's and new and old screens
-Brand new battery
-Brand new ECU
-Brand new key post
-Brand new screen
-married new ECU to screen via SBT software
-Checked every electrical connection on machine
-Tested continuity between wires in key circuit
-Grounds are clean and tight
Everything tests good and I am completely stumped. Anyone have any ideas before I throw a wiring harness at this thing?
