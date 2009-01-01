Re: Found this little Kawasaki Jet Boat in the weeds!
Originally Posted by Bionic racing
Stop playin , buy it
I just got my first Jet Ski a few days ago. The ole Lady would shoot me if I drug home another project. Her car has to sit in the street now for the Jet Ski. I think I figured out what it's called a "Jet Mate", came out in 1989, 1990, 1991, so far and came with a 650 Engine. Don't know the 650 HP yet. I found this site that has an 800 in one with nice graphics. I was thinking more of a nice Fishing Boat with a Bimi Top. https://www.blowsion.com/blowsion-kawasaki-jet-mate