 Found this little Kawasaki Jet Boat in the weeds!
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 10:50 AM #1
    ARMILITE
    ARMILITE is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    Ames, IA
    Age
    62
    Posts
    45

    Found this little Kawasaki Jet Boat in the weeds!

    Found this little says Kawasaki on back, Jet Boat in the weeds a while back with No Trailer. Any idea on what it's called, Years it was made, and what Engine and HP it used?
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:23 AM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Top Dog Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,804

    Re: Found this little Kawasaki Jet Boat in the weeds!

    Stop playin , buy it
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:36 AM #3
    ARMILITE
    ARMILITE is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    Ames, IA
    Age
    62
    Posts
    45

    Re: Found this little Kawasaki Jet Boat in the weeds!

    Quote Originally Posted by Bionic racing View Post
    Stop playin , buy it
    ======================

    I just got my first Jet Ski a few days ago. The ole Lady would shoot me if I drug home another project. Her car has to sit in the street now for the Jet Ski. I think I figured out what it's called a "Jet Mate", came out in 1989, 1990, 1991, so far and came with a 650 Engine. Don't know the 650 HP yet. I found this site that has an 800 in one with nice graphics. I was thinking more of a nice Fishing Boat with a Bimi Top.
    https://www.blowsion.com/blowsion-kawasaki-jet-mate
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by ARMILITE; Today at 11:39 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:00 PM #4
    ARMILITE
    ARMILITE is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    Ames, IA
    Age
    62
    Posts
    45

    Re: Found this little Kawasaki Jet Boat in the weeds!

    This guy says only a small number were brought into the USA.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CSRgI9Gg1w
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (4 members and 1 guests)

  1. fastcar396,
  2. stunter08,
  3. TripleRRR,
  4. zpilot

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 