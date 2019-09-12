Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Oil pump deleted, which lines get 'looped'? 95 SPX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location NY Posts 32 Oil pump deleted, which lines get 'looped'? 95 SPX I was looking over the oil lines, and I looked in the manual, but I am not certain what the oil line does on the side of the motor opposite the rotary valve does? Is that line the line that needs to connect to the oil line going to the rotary valve creating the 'loop'?



Also, on top of the oil tank is an open fitting. What line should go to this? or should I just cap it off?



20190912_165854.jpg Attached Images 20190912_165854.jpg (3.50 MB, 7 views) #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location NY Posts 32 Re: Oil pump deleted, which lines get 'looped'? 95 SPX I think I can also just leave everything as it is too as an option? #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Belton, TX Posts 117 Re: Oil pump deleted, which lines get 'looped'? 95 SPX That should be your air vent/check valve for the oil tank, to let air in the tank as oil is used up. So leave that alone.



Yes, you can leave everything hooked up as normal, unless you really want to take the tank out.



Yes you can loop the lines, but unless your inner crank seals are perfect youll lose some oil over time so you have to monitor the oil level in the looped lines. Seemed like too big of a pain to me, so I just left my tank in and connected to the rotary reservoir.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) SeaDooSki Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules