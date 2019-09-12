 Oil pump deleted, which lines get 'looped'? 95 SPX
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 10:26 AM #1
    SeaDooSki
    SeaDooSki is online now
    PWCToday Newbie SeaDooSki's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    NY
    Posts
    32

    Oil pump deleted, which lines get 'looped'? 95 SPX

    I was looking over the oil lines, and I looked in the manual, but I am not certain what the oil line does on the side of the motor opposite the rotary valve does? Is that line the line that needs to connect to the oil line going to the rotary valve creating the 'loop'?

    Also, on top of the oil tank is an open fitting. What line should go to this? or should I just cap it off?

    20190912_165854.jpg
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:39 AM #2
    SeaDooSki
    SeaDooSki is online now
    PWCToday Newbie SeaDooSki's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    NY
    Posts
    32

    Re: Oil pump deleted, which lines get 'looped'? 95 SPX

    I think I can also just leave everything as it is too as an option?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:54 AM #3
    drlinklater
    drlinklater is offline
    PWCToday Regular drlinklater's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Belton, TX
    Posts
    117

    Re: Oil pump deleted, which lines get 'looped'? 95 SPX

    That should be your air vent/check valve for the oil tank, to let air in the tank as oil is used up. So leave that alone.

    Yes, you can leave everything hooked up as normal, unless you really want to take the tank out.

    Yes you can loop the lines, but unless your inner crank seals are perfect youll lose some oil over time so you have to monitor the oil level in the looped lines. Seemed like too big of a pain to me, so I just left my tank in and connected to the rotary reservoir.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. SeaDooSki

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 