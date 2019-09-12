Oil pump deleted, which lines get 'looped'? 95 SPX
I was looking over the oil lines, and I looked in the manual, but I am not certain what the oil line does on the side of the motor opposite the rotary valve does? Is that line the line that needs to connect to the oil line going to the rotary valve creating the 'loop'?
Also, on top of the oil tank is an open fitting. What line should go to this? or should I just cap it off?
That should be your air vent/check valve for the oil tank, to let air in the tank as oil is used up. So leave that alone.
Yes, you can leave everything hooked up as normal, unless you really want to take the tank out.
Yes you can loop the lines, but unless your inner crank seals are perfect youll lose some oil over time so you have to monitor the oil level in the looped lines. Seemed like too big of a pain to me, so I just left my tank in and connected to the rotary reservoir.