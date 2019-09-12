Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Which line needs to be piched off in order to tow the ski? 95 SPX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location NY Posts 31 Which line needs to be piched off in order to tow the ski? 95 SPX I am going to try and take my ski out for the first time since reacquiring it a few weeks ago. I got it registered and should be good to go. Had our first frost last night, but hopefully the water isn't too cold and it is supposed to be 72 on Sunday. It will be 8+ months before the next riding season gets here, so I figure I have to at least get out once on it. I need to tow it behind the pontoon to the bay, as the Mrs doesn't have a required NY PWC license yet, and she is not comfortable captaining the boat. I have been reading the threads about which line(s) to pinch of to prevent water from getting into the engine or hull, and there is some conflicting info, maybe due to the threads being about skis that are not this exact model. I looked in the jet pump and I see 3 little holes that look like they go to a clear line, and then there is the large black hose, which I assume is the main line that feeds the cooling system? Am I correct in saying I only need to pinch the line marked 1 in the pic? Or is more needed to tow?



Lot of oil in that hull

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

