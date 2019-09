Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Stage 2 level kit with velocity intake #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Apex, NC Age 42 Posts 10 Stage 2 level kit with velocity intake Wish I could keep this as I just got my intercooler, but I need to sell.



New bushman intercooler kit.

New Macsboost velocity stack intake

Solas 17/29 impeller with 3 hours use

Macsboost pro module with bluetooth also 3 hours use



