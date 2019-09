Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Anyone ever tried to adapt a Sea doo water pressure regulator valve to another ski #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 110 Anyone ever tried to adapt a Sea doo water pressure regulator valve to another ski Anyone ever tried to adapt a Sea doo water pressure regulator onto another ski to control water injection into the pipe. I have a west coast on my 650 and was thinking it could be screwed into the stinger and the hoses then hooked up to control injection into the head pipe. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules