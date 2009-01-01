Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 951 guys, help me out #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,642 951 guys, help me out I've got a customer with an LRV. Last year it was misfiring and shaking so badly it would loosen the exhaust bolts within a couple hours ride time. I checked everything and it all checked good. Started swapping parts with a blown one I had here and finally solved it by changing out the stator. Fast forward 26 hours later, exhaust still tight, compression 125/125. Customer says runs great but fouling plugs after only an hour or 2. Rear plug black rich and oil fouled, front plug pretty clean and glazed like it's not firing, hhmmmmm. These carbs have given trouble in the past and I had already removed the acc pump and rejetted. Swapped them today for a known good working set I currently have off another machine that just popped the case. Testing seemed fine, the LRV starts right up and hits 6750 rpm, idles great, no throttle hesitation, BUT from 2500-4800 rpm sounds unusually burbley. Ran it only 8 minutes tops, came back in to adjust idle and check plugs. Rear plug nice tan color and mostly dry, front plug very dark and wettish looking. Also puked out a fuelly oily mess from the RAVE vent tube. Thinking this might be more a firing or mpem issue.



What do ye 951 brethren say?? http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Tired motor ??

