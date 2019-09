Results 1 to 10 of 10 Thread: Can the crankcase drain cause bad compression? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Texas Posts 40 Can the crankcase drain cause bad compression? My pos 1986 650sx is getting bad compression (about 60) in both cylinders. I replaced the head gasket and tightened down the head nuts but it was still getting about 60 psi in both cylinders. Iíve pulled the engine and am in the position to install a block off plate but iím not sure if thatís where my issue lies. Should I just buy a new engine? Not sure what to do but tired of constantly working on this freaking jetski. 1986 650SX

Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Texas Posts 40 Re: Can the crankcase drain cause bad compression? Also, the ****head that owned the ski before me put liquid cement all around the electric box so i can’t even get close to pulling the engine out fully. Anyone have any ideas for how to get the freaking thing off? It’s super hard to fit a screwdriver in there 1986 650SX

Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 110 Re: Can the crankcase drain cause bad compression? Not likely.



Sure your guag e is good?

How are your reads? #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Texas Posts 40 Re: Can the crankcase drain cause bad compression? I think the gauge works? It’s saying 60 psi but i can feel a pretty decent “puff” of air from the spark plug holes when i turn it over. If i try to start it with the spark plugs in, it’ll run for about 3 seconds before drowning itself out even if you give it a little throttle. 1986 650SX

Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 110 Re: Can the crankcase drain cause bad compression? Yeah sounds like pretty low compression. So if is running rich? #6 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 470 Re: Can the crankcase drain cause bad compression? To answer the question in the title of your thread. I don't see how.



The crank case drain can reveal a leaky front crank seal.



But from what I have learned so far, compression is created by a tight seal of the rings, the cylinder, and the head when the piston is above the intake and exhaust ports.



I tried to work on the engine in the ski because I was concerned about never getting the electrical put back together correctly (our X2 has wires going everywhere and really no e-box whatsoever).



Bottom line is you have to get the engine out to work on it without cursing.



Possibly a wide putty knife can get the e-box out after you have removed all bolts to it from the tray side. (Assuming it is like the 550sx and SN SJ it has 4 bolts.)



@Myself helped me out a lot by suggesting that I forget about a block off plate and just put the flat sheet rubber gasket material (I got it in the plumbing section at Ace Hdwr) between the intake manifold and the engine and between the exhaust manifold and the engine and torque to specs.



And then hook up the controlled air supply to the carburetor pulse line at 6-9 psi and no more. Then hit all the suspect spots with spray bottle with soapy water. Last edited by E350; Yesterday at 10:50 PM . Learning Slowly... #7 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Texas Posts 40 Re: Can the crankcase drain cause bad compression? The ski runs premix and has new (freshly mixed) fuel in it. The only thing holding my engine in atm is some wires coming from the e-box that i’m assuming are for the stator. I’m going to go ahead and put in the drain blocked while the engine is out and then rebuild the top end again. I’m not sure why the old thing isn’t getting compression because the top end looks alright to me. Sorry if i’m asking dumb questions, this is my first jetski and it’s a bit unfortunate that it’s a bit of a lemon. D4EB26F9-C4B1-482D-ABBF-B77AB2647323.jpeg 1986 650SX

Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs #8 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 110 Re: Can the crankcase drain cause bad compression? That sure is a grungy looking cylinder top. How does the head look? When you are using a metal shim gasket you want some pristine surfaces.



I ask about the feeds because maybe the fresh charge is going back out the carb instead of up the transfers. #9 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Belton, TX Posts 114 Can the crankcase drain cause bad compression? You can pull the stator wires out of the Ebox and disconnect the bullet connectors without removing the ebox from the ski.... just gotta do it slowly and ease them out of there one at a time, and run a zip tie around the wires to hold them outside the box until youíre ready to put it back together.



Did you clean the piston tops? You donít have much of a wash on there... if you didnít clean them, I think you maybe are running lean, especially if it dies when you give it throttle.



Also, are those fuel filters rated for high flow? They arenít stock, and commonly those small engine paper filters can really restrict the fuel flow, especially once theyíre dirty.



