Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 02 F12x - this sound normal? #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2005 Location Denial, VA Age 54 Posts 1,057 02 F12x - this sound normal? Okay... have this 02F12x running although it seems to make way too much valve noise. It has been a while since I had a Honda and I am not sure what is "Normal". I can tell you that I did "adjust" (re-shim) a few valves this past winter.



Here is the video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Wv6BShsZkBE



Sounds to me almost like I have a bad valve. Agree? "Fame is fleeting although Obscurity last forever"

Napoleon #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2006 Location South Ga Posts 1,290 Re: 02 F12x - this sound normal? It sounds more to me to be too much valve clearance. I'm not saying it didn't need adjustment but of all the Honda's I've worked on, none we're out of spec. The only one I had to setup was one that was brought to me with the shims in a bottle and the buckets in a box. It was very time consuming measuring, torqueing the cam caps and rechecking. I have a full set of Hotcam shims I bought years ago that still have the same shims in the kit. 07 Honda F12X Saphire Blue

MacBoost, Large intercooler, solas intake grate and impeller.



03 Honda F12X Red

Jim's Alpha Boost kit, H2O ECU Modulator, Large Intercooler, Solas intake grate and Impeller



05 SeaDoo GTX 4-tec Supercharged



Used to have:

98 GP760, 97 GTX Sea Doo, 97 GP1200, 02 Honda F12X, 2-03 Honda F12X,



Need to have:

F15X Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules