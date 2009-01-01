 WTB: Seadoo E-box Parts
  Today, 05:53 PM
    wmazz
    wmazz is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    59
    Posts
    2,745
    Blog Entries
    6

    WTB: Seadoo E-box Parts

    These parts are on the front or rear E-box on many SeaDoo's 1996 and down.
    I will take other parts too.

    I also need an overheat buzzer.

    Grommet (4 Ways) (Red)
    570026800

    Grommet (3 Ways) (Black)
    278000193

    Grommet (2 Ways) (Gray)
    293720025

    Grommet (1 Way) (Black)
    278000098

    ----------------------------------
    Electric Box Cap
    278000100

    Buzzer Assy Includes 23 - 26.
    278000978


    Bill M.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


