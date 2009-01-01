|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
WTB: Seadoo E-box Parts
These parts are on the front or rear E-box on many SeaDoo's 1996 and down.
I will take other parts too.
I also need an overheat buzzer.
Grommet (4 Ways) (Red)
570026800
Grommet (3 Ways) (Black)
278000193
Grommet (2 Ways) (Gray)
293720025
Grommet (1 Way) (Black)
278000098
----------------------------------
Electric Box Cap
278000100
Buzzer Assy Includes 23 - 26.
278000978
Bill M.
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules