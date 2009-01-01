Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 01 RX DI low fuel pressure #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location East Coast Posts 1 01 RX DI low fuel pressure So I posted this in several forums just to get a few different opinions. Ok, with the fuel pressure tester on, ski starts just fine and runs well for about 5 min. Holds 107psi at 3500 rpm. Then all the sudden pressure drops to 80 and the ski shuts off. Takes a 3 second crank to get it started again and runs for a minute an does the same thing. I know the pressure is good with the key on, 27psi. Engine starts and holds at 107psi when given some throttle. Ive pulled the pump out, changed the filters and cleaned the pump with 50/50 gas, toluene mixture. Just want to make sure its the pump and not the regulator or anything else. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

