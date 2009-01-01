Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: 2020 The Sea-Doo Performance Series #1 Administrator Join Date Sep 2006 Location Clearwater, FL Posts 1,371 Blog Entries 2 2020 The Sea-Doo Performance Series Hey All! Sea-Doo has given some information about their new line up.









THE SEA-DOO PERFORMANCE SERIES

Every pull of the throttle sends a shot of adrenaline through the bloodstream. Every perfect line carved through the water inspires confidence. Those left in the wake can only watch. The Sea-Doo® performance watercraft series ignites the water like nothing else on the market.



From chines to handlebars, everything on the lineup is engineered to not only dominate the waves, but also provide an on-water experience beyond compare. Powered by high-performance Rotax® engines with three distinct hull choices to suit any rider and adorned with enough comfort to make any 5-star resort blush, the Sea-Doo® performance series delivers one adrenaline-filled adventure after another.



WHATS NEW FOR 2020





GTR MODELS MOVE TO NEW PLATFORM

Industry-leading stability and control comes to all GTR models along with incredible new features that take the onboard experience to a premium level of watercraft excellence. With a lower center of gravity and confidence-inspiring performance in rough water, at high speeds and with up to three riders, it offers playful, yet predictable handling. Its close to one inch wider making boarding and movement about the watercraft a breeze. And a robust, second generation Polytec hull design is more scratch-resistant than fiberglass with improved impact resistance and reduced weight for better handling.



ROTAX® 1630 ACE SUPERCHARGED ENGINE (GTR 230)

A larger displacement (+130cc compared to previous Rotax® 1503 supercharged engine) in this supercharged, 3-cylinder powerplant delivers improved acceleration that exponentially increases the fun factor for riders. With 230 horsepower, its increased torque is unmistakable.



70L FUEL TANK (RXT®-X® 300)

The adventure riders love now lasts longer thanks to a large 70L (18.5 gal.) fuel tank. Paired with the industry-leading efficiency of Rotax® ACE engines, the larger fuel capacity lets riders explore more water, enjoy more water sports and live the Sea-Doo® life a little longer every ride



4.5- INCH DIGITAL DISPLAY (GTR)

Fully digital interactive multifunction display in a compact package. Orange/red backlight offers excellent visibility in all lighting conditions. Intuitive access to vehicle information such as cruise control, driving mode, speedometer, tachometer, hour meter, compass, clock, F-N-R indicator and more.



PERFORMANCE SERIES ON-BOARD EXPERIENCE



POWERFUL AUDIO SYSTEM (optional)

A powerful, 100-watt audio system is a cornerstone of the onboard experience. With a simple swipe of a finger, riders can enjoy a truly waterproof, Bluetooth audio system. The perfect song is always on deck and ready to amplify the next adventure.







INGENIOUS STORAGE

Sea-Doo RXT®-X® model has a spacious 25.3 gal. (96 L) central cargo compartment designed for easy and direct access to all gear from a seated position  simply raise the handlebar and reach in. There is also a waterproof, shockproof compartment for worry free phone storage with an addable accessory USB charger, as well as an adaptable and convenient LinQ quick-attach rear cargo system to easily secure one of six exclusive accessories.

^USB charger standard on GTX LTD models, otherwise available as an accessory.









RECONFIGURABLE ERGOLOCK SEATING

When its time to relax, a reconfigurable rear seat transforms the ride into a living room on the water, which significantly enhances the watercraft lifestyle. Riders can quickly change from a 3-seat configuration to a flat lounge area when stopped to enjoy the surroundings. Two riders can face each other for a picnic lunch, or when removed, the larger, flatter rear deck makes boarding and prep for tow sports easier and more stable.







7.6-INCH WIDE DIGITAL DISPLAY (RXT®-X® / RXP®-X®)

The RXT®-X® and RXP®-X® feature a 7.6-inch wide digital display with easy-to-read fully digital characters/symbols enhanced by an orange/red backlight for improved visibility in all lighting conditions. The new display is also designed to give riders simple access to important information through the use of the keypads on the handlebar.

PERFORMANCE SERIES PLATFORMS



PLAYFUL AND PREDICTABLE HANDLING (GTR)

Fully redesigned wider platform adds more stability at speed or idle speeds. Lower center of gravity inspires confidence in rough conditions, while hull design remains playfully fun to drive. Polytec GEN 2 construction adds robust durability and scratch-resistance to the hull while reducing overall weight.









SUPERIOR STABILITY AND CONTROL (RXT®-X®)

Industry-leading stability and control starts with a lower center of gravity, which gives confidence in rough water, at high speeds, at rest, and with three passengers. The platform is also wider for worry-free boarding and movement around the watercraft. Combine those with a deep-V ST3 hull that increases performance in rough water and provides better control while cornering, and riders have the best of all worlds in any condition.







RACE-INSPIRED PERFORMANCE AND PRECISION (RXP®-X®)

Instant response and precision handling are essential to any high-performance watercraft. The ultra-deep V design of the T3 hull provides just that. It carves through tight turns with surgical accuracy while providing exceptional control in rough conditions at high speeds. Adjustable 3-position sponsons give riders dynamic handling options based on preference or conditions.



PERFORMANCE SERIES OVERVIEW

Sea-Doo® Performance models provide the most exhilarating adventures on the water. Each model packs a powerful Rotax® supercharged engine with breathtaking performance and acceleration. With three hull shapes to choose from, the Performance series offers precision handling in any conditions. Ingenious design details for storage, seating and boarding make every day on the water exceptional.





Standard Performance Segment Features

● Intelligent Brake and Reverse (iBR®)

● Closed-Loop Cooling System (CLCS)

● Intelligent Throttle Control (iTC) with Sport Mode

● Variable Trim System (VTS)

● Anti-Theft Security System (D.E.S.S.)

GTR 230

Power and performance at a superior value

The all-new GTR 230 sets the industry standard for high-end performance at an affordable price. Freshly minted on a new platform with rider-inspired amenities that create a first-class onboard experience, is the new go-to watercraft for affordable luxury performance. A new Polytec Gen2 hull is robust and scratch resistant, its also playfully nimble to drive yet retains confident stability thanks to its close-to-one-inch-wider platform.



Equipped with a new 1630cc Rotax® 230-horsepower supercharged engine, the GTR is capable of producing arm-stretching power and acceleration. It also maintains excellent efficiency with Sea-Doo® exclusive ACE technology.



The onboard experience is freshly amped up with an optional BRP Audio-Premium system. Standard watertight phone storage and a new 4.5-inch digital gauge streamlines the on-board experience even more. Larger storage capacity and standard LinQ accessory attachment points let riders live the Sea-Doo® Life beyond expectations.



With the capability to carry three passengers, the GTR is an ideal blend of performance and pure liquid entertainment. For 2020 its available in a new Eclipse Black / Neon Yellow.



The GTR 230 has all standard performance features, as well as:

 NEW 4.5-inch Digital Display

 Ergolock System: narrow racing seat and angled footwell wedges

 BRP Audio-Premium system (Optional)

 Exclusive LinQ Quick-Attach System

 Extended 42.5 gal. (160.8 L) of storage capacity

^Performance numbers based on BRP internal testing in optimal conditions











RXT®-X® 300

The ultimate in offshore watercraft performance

The Sea-Doo RXT®-X® 300 offers maximum performance for adrenaline-filled adventure. Based on the most stable platform in the industry, the RXT®-X® 300 provides a revolutionary on-board experience and industry-leading stability and control.



Powered by a supercharged 300 horsepower Rotax® 1630 ACE engine, the RXT®-X® 300 delivers grin-inducing acceleration going 0-60 mph in just 3.6 seconds. It is available in new California Green Metallic / Black or Premium Color Eclipse Black / Lava Red color options.

*Performance numbers based on BRP internal testing in optimal conditions.







The RXT®-X® 300 comes equipped with all of standard performance features, and as well as:

 NEW 18.5 gal. (70 L) Fuel Tank

 7.6-inch Wide Digital Display

 Ergolock Narrow Racing Seat

 Tilt Steering

 Exclusive LinQTM Quick-Attach System

 Direct-Access Front Storage of 25.3 gal. (96 L)

 BRP Audio-Premium System (optional)

 Angled, extended footwell wedges

 Launch Control Auto-Trim for optimal acceleration

 Race-inspired X-Sponsons for aggressive cornering

 X-coloration graphics and design

 Soft Knee Pad to ensure maximum grip and comfort

300hp supercharged Rotax® 1630 ACE



















RXP®-X® 300

Race-ready watercraft performance

Optimized for unbeatable performance, the RXP®-X® 300 is designed for the ultimate in high-speed capability from the very first throttle pull. With standard features like Launch Control to take full advantage of the 3.8-second 0-60 mph (96 km/h) acceleration, and Ergolock™ seating that perfectly mates rider to machine, this is truly race-inspired performance at its best.



Hairpin turns and high-speed maneuverability are second nature thanks to the deep-V T3 Hull™ design that’s responsive and precise even in the roughest water conditions. 2020 color options include a new California Green Metallic / Black combination or Premium Color Eclipse Black / Lava Red.



The Sea-Doo RXP®-X® 300 comes equipped with all standard performance features, as well as:

• 7.6-inch Wide Digital Display

• 300hp supercharged Rotax® 1630 ACE™

• Ergolock™ seating system: narrow racing seat and angled footwell wedges

• Racing Handlebar with Adjustable Riser

• Race-tested, Adjustable Sponsons for aggressive cornering

• Trim Tabs

• X-Coloration, Graphics and Design

^Performance numbers based on BRP internal testing in optimal conditions













PERFORMANCE SERIES ACCESSORY OPTIONS



Most Popular Performance Series LinQ accessories:

● LinQ Fuel Caddy: Holds up to 4 gal. (15L) of fuel in an easy-to-pour canister.











● LinQ 4.2 gal. (16 L) Cooler: Rigid, durable and weather-resistant cooler that keeps contents fresh and cold. It also acts as a table between reconfigured seats for on-water picnics.







● NEW LinQ Dry Bag: Keeps all your precious belongings safe with its fully waterproof roll-top design. With 10.6 gal. (40L) of adjustable capacity and heavy-duty construction, its both convenient and durable.









2020 PERFORMANCE SERIES ROTAX® ENGINE OPTIONS



With unmatched performance, superior fuel efficiency and proven reliability, Rotax® engines set the standard in the industry. Every performance model features the industry-exclusive closed-loop cooling system to keep corrosive salt water and debris out of the engine block for added peace-of-mind.

^ Refer to the owners manual for further technical information



 Sea-Doo RXT®-X® 300 and RXP®-X® 300: Equipped with Advanced Combustion Efficiency (ACE), this pulse-pounding 300-horsepower Rotax® 1630 engine is supercharged with an external intercooler, delivering high efficiency and amazing acceleration.



 GTR 230: The Rotax® 1630 supercharged ACE engine with a pure 230 horsepower instantly responds to rider input. With blood-pumping acceleration and muscle-flexing torque, its power is undeniably addictive. And with exclusive ACE technology maximizing fuel economy, it adds more excitement to every ride.

^^Performance numbers based on BRP internal testing in optimal conditions.





