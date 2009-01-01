Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What Jetting 91' XP? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Washington D.C. Posts 13 What Jetting 91' XP? Hey Folks,



I just rebuilt one of the yellow motors that came in the 91' xp. During the process, I modified the top half of the crankcase to be like the white motor and milled open sections for the boost port. The yellow motors never had the crank cases cut for the boost port, they just used the port in the piston. So I suppose the motor should be identical(in terms of airflow) to the white 92' xp motor at this point.



What should my jetting be for this motor with the dual carbs and west coast pipe +water box (the light blue one)?



My current jetting is what is listed here for the 91xp... http://www.seadoosource.com/carbreference.html

MAIN-107.5 PILOT-65





I'm about to take the ski out for a first trial run tomorrow afternoon, don't want to go lean and fry it.



Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules