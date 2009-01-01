 WTB X4 Seadoo parts 787 - West Coast flame arrester, R&D nozzle , 43 cc head sponson
  Today, 09:51 AM
    David220
    WTB X4 Seadoo parts 787 - West Coast flame arrester, R&D nozzle , 43 cc head sponson

    WTB X4 Seadoo parts 787 - Looking to purchase for a ski i'm building -West Coast flame arrester, R&D nozzle , 43 cc head sponsons.

    please let me know what you have
  Today, 10:13 AM
    Lakeside8
    Re: WTB X4 Seadoo parts 787 - West Coast flame arrester, R&D nozzle , 43 cc head spo

    Quote Originally Posted by David220 View Post
    WTB X4 Seadoo parts 787 - Looking to purchase for a ski i'm building -West Coast flame arrester, R&D nozzle , 43 cc head sponsons.

    please let me know what you have
    Send me your number. I can help you out

    Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk
  Today, 10:13 AM
    racerxxx
    Re: WTB X4 Seadoo parts 787 - West Coast flame arrester, R&D nozzle , 43 cc head spo

    I have new sponsons available. The current ones I have are matte black. Ready to ship tomorrow.

    They're $125 shipped in the lower 48.

    https://www.seadooforum.com/index.php?posts/458745

    Sent from my SM-G960U1 using Tapatalk
