WTB X4 Seadoo parts 787 - West Coast flame arrester, R&D nozzle , 43 cc head sponson
WTB X4 Seadoo parts 787 - Looking to purchase for a ski i'm building -West Coast flame arrester, R&D nozzle , 43 cc head sponsons.
please let me know what you have
PWCToday Guru
Re: WTB X4 Seadoo parts 787 - West Coast flame arrester, R&D nozzle , 43 cc head spo
Send me your number. I can help you out
PWCToday Newbie
Re: WTB X4 Seadoo parts 787 - West Coast flame arrester, R&D nozzle , 43 cc head spo
I have new sponsons available. The current ones I have are matte black. Ready to ship tomorrow.
They're $125 shipped in the lower 48.
https://www.seadooforum.com/index.php?posts/458745
