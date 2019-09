Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Best intake grate for 650sx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 102 Best intake grate for 650sx Was jumping my 650 and one of the bars on my intake grate broke and went through my pump. Was wondering about opinions on intakes. I am leaning toward a net dynamics toploader. Looks very robust. I like the idea of the single bar in line with the shaft. Any precautions about top loaders ripping out the insert? Has anyone cut the scoop down on this grate? I do a little bit of everything jumping carving and high speed runs. This ski does 50 mph plus. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

