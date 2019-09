Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '87 X-2 Jet-Ski For Sale #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location New York Posts 50 '87 X-2 Jet-Ski For Sale This Ski is Complete "BUT" ...

Everything needs to be Rebuilt.

I have extra parts including Cases,Heads and a Used Crank

Long Island,N.Y.

The Red Ski is "NOT" For Sale !

The White one is.

I had an Editing problem. Attached Images IMG_20181027_154422099~2.jpg (1.20 MB, 9 views)

