I Sold This '95 X-2 18 Years Ago On 9/11/'01 on Long Island in N.Y.
I built this Ski in '97.
750, Dual 46's, Factory Pipe Exhaust,Rear Exit,IMG_20181027_154422099.jpg
M.R.D. Girdled Head,M.S.D. Programmable Total Kiss Ignition,U.M.I. Steering Head,HandleBar Mounted Lever Actuated Trim System.
Are you having seller's remorse
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
Wow! Beautiful Ski, Crazy day!
