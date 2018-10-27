 I Sold This '95 X-2 18 Years Ago On 9/11/'01 on Long Island in N.Y.
  Today, 01:03 PM
    deadendcustoms
    deadendcustoms is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    New York
    Posts
    50

    I Sold This '95 X-2 18 Years Ago On 9/11/'01 on Long Island in N.Y.

    I built this Ski in '97.
    750, Dual 46's, Factory Pipe Exhaust,Rear Exit,IMG_20181027_154422099.jpg
    M.R.D. Girdled Head,M.S.D. Programmable Total Kiss Ignition,U.M.I. Steering Head,HandleBar Mounted Lever Actuated Trim System.
  Today, 01:13 PM
    deadendcustoms
    deadendcustoms is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    New York
    Posts
    50

    Re: I Sold This '95 X-2 18 Years Ago On 9/11/'01 on Long Island in N.Y.

    IMG_20181027_154422099~2.jpg
  Today, 01:15 PM
    deadendcustoms
    deadendcustoms is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    New York
    Posts
    50

    Re: I Sold This '95 X-2 18 Years Ago On 9/11/'01 on Long Island in N.Y.

    New and Better Photo
  Today, 01:53 PM
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    29,813

    Re: I Sold This '95 X-2 18 Years Ago On 9/11/'01 on Long Island in N.Y.

    Are you having seller's remorse
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
  Today, 01:57 PM
    zpilot
    zpilot is offline
    Resident Guru zpilot's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    Los Angeles
    Age
    39
    Posts
    905

    Re: I Sold This '95 X-2 18 Years Ago On 9/11/'01 on Long Island in N.Y.

    Wow! Beautiful Ski, Crazy day!





    1995 Kawasaki SC
    PJS Viper 9000 800cc
    PJS Exhaust Manifold
    Coffmans Full Exhaust
    Custom Jetinetics Flywheel/drilled ring gear
    12 Vein SS Magnum Pump
    10/18 Skat Track Swirl Impeller
    PJS Rip Turn
    DG Intake Grate






    1994 Kawasaki XIR
    Group K Head Mod
    PJS Exhaust
    Skat 9/17 Big Hub Swirl
    UMI Bars
