'87 X-2 Jet-Ski For Sale
This Ski is All There "BUT" ...
It Needs "EVERYTHING "
Rebuilt ...
I Have some Extra Parts.
Cases,Cylinders,Heads and a Used Crank.
Everything is Included.
It's Almost All Factory Stock and Original.
The Ski is on Long Island in N.Y.
I'm Asking
$550.00
Please Contact Me for Pictures with a Direct Email or Number to Text To.
Thanks
