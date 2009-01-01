Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '87 X-2 Jet-Ski For Sale #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location New York Posts 50 '87 X-2 Jet-Ski For Sale This Ski is All There "BUT" ...

It Needs "EVERYTHING "

Rebuilt ...

I Have some Extra Parts.

Cases,Cylinders,Heads and a Used Crank.

Everything is Included.

It's Almost All Factory Stock and Original.

The Ski is on Long Island in N.Y.

I'm Asking

$550.00

Please Contact Me for Pictures with a Direct Email or Number to Text To.

