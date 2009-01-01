I am willing to sell my 2000 WB3.
Condition is great, it has already some goodies installed. The ski is in EU, but willing ot ship - price 4 K USD plus shipping. Those are rare skis, probably under 1000 units.
This is the nicer looking all white boat, it has OEM stickers, and hull is in great shape for 19 years.
Add ons:
1. 800 GPH rule pump + bracket+ outlet run from lanyard
2. Flame arrestors
3. Wave eater PV safety kit
4. Brand new solas 12/17
5. Hydroturf seat cover (nice and grippy)
6. Oil pump delete
Andrew