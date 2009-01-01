Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 Yamaha SUV with an 1100 triple engine, kill switch doesn't work #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2009 Location Gulf Breeze FL Age 37 Posts 2 2002 Yamaha SUV with an 1100 triple engine, kill switch doesn't work I've got a Yamaha SUV everything factory but there was a motorswap with an 1100 triple. Previous owner states the kill switch worked fine until one day it didn't. This was with the engine swap that it still worked fine. I put another kill switch on there and it doesn't work either. I'm thinking something else is wrong. Can anyone help me diagnose this thing or give me some pointers as to what to look for? I've checked all grounds and they're fine. I did notice that the RPMs on the gauges aren't accurate if that helps. They flutter back and forth between true RPMs and lower RPMs while running most of the time. Again, the kill switch will not work. I can pull the lanyard as well as hit the kill button and it won't turn off the ski. I have to pull a spark plug boot off to kill the motor or let it die on it's own at idle as I have the idle screw turned way down for this. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

