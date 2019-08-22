1993 kawasaki 750 sxi, dual carbs. Runs and drives great. Has new hydro turf installed this season. Has new kill switch with lanyard, new billet aluminum finger throttle and throttle cable, new sxr style bar pad, Solas stainless impeller, new battery and handlebar switch controlled bilge system. Ready to ride.

20190822_183433.jpg20190822_183333.jpg

Ski is located in Windsor, Ontario. Right across the border from Detroit, Michigan. Asking 3300 Canadian.