Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 720 carbs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2014 Location jacksonville, fl Posts 36 720 carbs Which is the better running 720 engine, with single BN-40i or the duel carbs BN-38i ? #2 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2009 Location montreal,quebec Age 42 Posts 1,008 Re: 720 carbs Duel is better Originally Posted by homebrewdoo Originally Posted by Which is the better running 720 engine, with single BN-40i or the duel carbs BN-38i ? Rossier pipe

7250 rpm

Single has better throttle response & just as fast as duals.

