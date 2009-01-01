Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 tigershatk 770 Monte Carlo where to start? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location WI Age 37 Posts 1 1996 tigershatk 770 Monte Carlo where to start? Hello all! I'm new here to the forum, and want to thank everyone in advance for your help! I have never owned a pwc before, but have had dirtbikes and snowmobiles my whole life and always done my own wrenching.



I just recently picked up a 96 tigershark with trailer for $400. They said they got it and it wasn't running, put a new battery in it, got it running, and it died on the water.



It turns over and has plenty of spark. I dumped fuel in the carbs and it fired right up. My first thoughts are to drain the existing gas from the tank, and clean the carbs. When I investigated the machine, everything looks good, but the drain plug was loose. My minimal experience suggests that they had it on the water, it took on water, so much to the point that it wouldn't run. I'm open to any suggestions as to where to start. Also, this has twin carbs. Dobi have to worry about syncing them or anything if I were to pull them off and clean them?



Don't be afraid to ask me any questions.





