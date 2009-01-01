|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Hello from Fort Pierce, FL!
Hello All,
My name is Randy and I'm from Fort Pierce. I have a GP1200 and ride and fish from it. I also have a ton of parts for Yamaha gathered over the years. I'm excited about joining and look forward to communicating with everyone. Thanks!@!
-randyb
-
Frequent Poster
Re: Hello from Fort Pierce, FL!
Cool man. Welcome....I am sure you are going to grab some great pix out on your adventures....please post up....also, I found creating a free Flikr page was the easiest way to share photos...FWIW
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules