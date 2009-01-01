 Hello from Fort Pierce, FL!
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:32 PM #1
    random
    random is offline
    PWCToday Newbie random's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    FL
    Age
    65
    Posts
    1

    Hello from Fort Pierce, FL!

    Hello All,
    My name is Randy and I'm from Fort Pierce. I have a GP1200 and ride and fish from it. I also have a ton of parts for Yamaha gathered over the years. I'm excited about joining and look forward to communicating with everyone. Thanks!@!
    -randyb
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:03 PM #2
    vegasphotog
    vegasphotog is offline
    Frequent Poster vegasphotog's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Vegas, Baby!
    Posts
    179

    Re: Hello from Fort Pierce, FL!

    Cool man. Welcome....I am sure you are going to grab some great pix out on your adventures....please post up....also, I found creating a free Flikr page was the easiest way to share photos...FWIW

    Attn. All Vegas Riders! - https://www.vegaspwcrider.com
    Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 