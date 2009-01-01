|
So glad to finally have an account, in the market for a budget ski and need advice!
Thanks for all the useful threads on different skis I have come across, sorry if there is already and thread for this but I live in the UK and have £2000 to spend on a cheap ski.
I will be using it in the ocean and will have my partner on the back 90% of the time so need something stable and large enough to cope with 2 people comfortably.
so far I have come across;
Yamaha 800xl
Yamaha 700xl
yamaha waveblaster 2 (unsure if this is big enough)
yamaha vx700
can anyone suggest any other skis I should be looking at? Dont mind wrenching myself as I know this will be the case with a ski of this value and age but also dont want something I will have to spend as much time working on as I do riding.
Myself and friends have owned a lot of Seadoos in the past and found they arent as reliable as the Yamahas. My 2 best friends have a 95 SP, 96 XP and a 2001 GTI so will be riding with these most of the time so wanted something slightly different.
open to any suggestion, and thank you all in advance for your help!
xl 700 is a massive turd, you will be disappointed quickly. it's just too much boat for that engine.
i have a yamaha wave venture 1100 is very stable for two people, they also make the raider class i believe is two seater. anythings in the 90's is fairly affordable these days. not sure how the market is where you live but here in the USA lot of prices have dropped recently because winter is coming and people don't want to store their ski's for another year = time to buy
Thanks for your comment, I was kind of thinking that, got chance to ride someones 800xl last weekend and to be honest it would do for what I wanted but would end up sending money over the winter months on Concord Prop, intake, exhaust etc as it wasnt exactly thrilling so I was kinda thinking a 700 would be unviable so good to hear from someone else
Thank you! Ill have a look and see what the prices of them are in the UK as I am happy to travel all over the country for a decent ski, prices are starting to drop here due to weather but I think it will be at least a few more months until the super deals come out and Im very impatient
Not sure what is over there but I got my first used ski this year and it was a 2015 Kawasaki STX15 and it might not be as sexy as some of the others but seems to be built really well. I got a good deal on it.
