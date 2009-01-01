Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: So glad to finally have an account, in the market for a budget ski and need advice! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Plymouth, UK Age 23 Posts 3 So glad to finally have an account, in the market for a budget ski and need advice! Thanks for all the useful threads on different skis I have come across, sorry if there is already and thread for this but I live in the UK and have £2000 to spend on a cheap ski.



I will be using it in the ocean and will have my partner on the back 90% of the time so need something stable and large enough to cope with 2 people comfortably.



so far I have come across;



Yamaha 800xl

Yamaha 700xl

yamaha waveblaster 2 (unsure if this is big enough)

yamaha vx700



can anyone suggest any other skis I should be looking at? Dont mind wrenching myself as I know this will be the case with a ski of this value and age but also dont want something I will have to spend as much time working on as I do riding.



Myself and friends have owned a lot of Seadoos in the past and found they arent as reliable as the Yamahas. My 2 best friends have a 95 SP, 96 XP and a 2001 GTI so will be riding with these most of the time so wanted something slightly different.



xl 700 is a massive turd, you will be disappointed quickly. it's just too much boat for that engine.

98 Polaris Pro 785 - stock graphics, just ported and polished

98 Polaris Pro 785 - black top, cylinders milled .020, ported, polished, watcon cooling

95 Kawasaki 750 sxi - R&D pipe, ported, polished, bored 1.5mm over

01 Polaris 600 sc xp sled - Stock #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location NJ Age 29 Posts 10 Re: So glad to finally have an account, in the market for a budget ski and need advic i have a yamaha wave venture 1100 is very stable for two people, they also make the raider class i believe is two seater. anythings in the 90's is fairly affordable these days. not sure how the market is where you live but here in the USA lot of prices have dropped recently because winter is coming and people don't want to store their ski's for another year = time to buy #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Plymouth, UK Age 23 Posts 3 Re: So glad to finally have an account, in the market for a budget ski and need advic Originally Posted by pro785 Originally Posted by xl 700 is a massive turd, you will be disappointed quickly. it's just too much boat for that engine.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Plymouth, UK Age 23 Posts 3 Re: So glad to finally have an account, in the market for a budget ski and need advic Originally Posted by ds10002 Originally Posted by i have a yamaha wave venture 1100 is very stable for two people, they also make the raider class i believe is two seater. anythings in the 90's is fairly affordable these days. not sure how the market is where you live but here in the USA lot of prices have dropped recently because winter is coming and people don't want to store their ski's for another year = time to buy





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #6 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 177 Re: So glad to finally have an account, in the market for a budget ski and need advic Not sure what is over there but I got my first used ski this year and it was a 2015 Kawasaki STX15 and it might not be as sexy as some of the others but seems to be built really well. I got a good deal on it.



Last edited by vegasphotog; Today at 12:50 PM .

