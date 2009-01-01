 So glad to finally have an account, in the market for a budget ski and need advice!
  1. Today, 10:47 AM #1
    AJay1995
    PWCToday Newbie
    Sep 2019
    Plymouth, UK
    23
    3

    So glad to finally have an account, in the market for a budget ski and need advice!

    Thanks for all the useful threads on different skis I have come across, sorry if there is already and thread for this but I live in the UK and have £2000 to spend on a cheap ski.

    I will be using it in the ocean and will have my partner on the back 90% of the time so need something stable and large enough to cope with 2 people comfortably.

    so far I have come across;

    Yamaha 800xl
    Yamaha 700xl
    yamaha waveblaster 2 (unsure if this is big enough)
    yamaha vx700

    can anyone suggest any other skis I should be looking at? Dont mind wrenching myself as I know this will be the case with a ski of this value and age but also dont want something I will have to spend as much time working on as I do riding.

    Myself and friends have owned a lot of Seadoos in the past and found they arent as reliable as the Yamahas. My 2 best friends have a 95 SP, 96 XP and a 2001 GTI so will be riding with these most of the time so wanted something slightly different.

    open to any suggestion, and thank you all in advance for your help!
  2. Today, 10:58 AM #2
    pro785
    Frequent Poster
    Aug 2010
    delavan, wi
    33
    153

    Re: So glad to finally have an account, in the market for a budget ski and need advic

    xl 700 is a massive turd, you will be disappointed quickly. it's just too much boat for that engine.
  3. Today, 11:17 AM #3
    ds10002
    PWCToday Newbie
    Aug 2019
    NJ
    29
    10

    Re: So glad to finally have an account, in the market for a budget ski and need advic

    i have a yamaha wave venture 1100 is very stable for two people, they also make the raider class i believe is two seater. anythings in the 90's is fairly affordable these days. not sure how the market is where you live but here in the USA lot of prices have dropped recently because winter is coming and people don't want to store their ski's for another year = time to buy
  4. Today, 11:39 AM #4
    AJay1995
    PWCToday Newbie
    Sep 2019
    Plymouth, UK
    23
    3

    Re: So glad to finally have an account, in the market for a budget ski and need advic

    Quote Originally Posted by pro785 View Post
    xl 700 is a massive turd, you will be disappointed quickly. it's just too much boat for that engine.
    Thanks for your comment, I was kind of thinking that, got chance to ride someones 800xl last weekend and to be honest it would do for what I wanted but would end up sending money over the winter months on Concord Prop, intake, exhaust etc as it wasnt exactly thrilling so I was kinda thinking a 700 would be unviable so good to hear from someone else


  5. Today, 11:40 AM #5
    AJay1995
    PWCToday Newbie
    Sep 2019
    Plymouth, UK
    23
    3

    Re: So glad to finally have an account, in the market for a budget ski and need advic

    Quote Originally Posted by ds10002 View Post
    i have a yamaha wave venture 1100 is very stable for two people, they also make the raider class i believe is two seater. anythings in the 90's is fairly affordable these days. not sure how the market is where you live but here in the USA lot of prices have dropped recently because winter is coming and people don't want to store their ski's for another year = time to buy
    Thank you! Ill have a look and see what the prices of them are in the UK as I am happy to travel all over the country for a decent ski, prices are starting to drop here due to weather but I think it will be at least a few more months until the super deals come out and Im very impatient


  6. Today, 12:48 PM #6
    vegasphotog
    Frequent Poster vegasphotog's Avatar
    Apr 2019
    Vegas, Baby!
    177

    Re: So glad to finally have an account, in the market for a budget ski and need advic

    Not sure what is over there but I got my first used ski this year and it was a 2015 Kawasaki STX15 and it might not be as sexy as some of the others but seems to be built really well. I got a good deal on it.

