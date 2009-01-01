Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Stripped pump bolt threads in hull #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Waterford, CT USA Age 37 Posts 43 Stripped pump bolt threads in hull I know I did a dumb thing and I should know better. While reinstalling the pump in my 2011 SXR after an impeller change: I didn't have pump mount holes lined up correctly and I think I stripped the threads in the hull that the mounting bolt goes into on one hole. The other three are ok. What should I do now? I am not familiar with it i.e I don't know if its a metal insert in the hull or what. I am so mad at myself for doing this as it was probably the easiest part of the whole Impeller change process. Note: I filled the empty hole with silicone and let it dry and took the ski for a ride, seems ok but probably not a good Idea to use it with only 3 bolts holding the pump in. Any advise besides don't ever work on your ski again you moron? 2011 SXR #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,508 Re: Stripped pump bolt threads in hull metric helicoil and tap &die kit



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46bIm2xaLuc



drill sizes



metric helicoil and tap &die kit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46bIm2xaLuc

drill sizes

https://www.natool.com/sites/default...atp113-116.pdf

