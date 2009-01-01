|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Stripped pump bolt threads in hull
I know I did a dumb thing and I should know better. While reinstalling the pump in my 2011 SXR after an impeller change: I didn't have pump mount holes lined up correctly and I think I stripped the threads in the hull that the mounting bolt goes into on one hole. The other three are ok. What should I do now? I am not familiar with it i.e I don't know if its a metal insert in the hull or what. I am so mad at myself for doing this as it was probably the easiest part of the whole Impeller change process. Note: I filled the empty hole with silicone and let it dry and took the ski for a ride, seems ok but probably not a good Idea to use it with only 3 bolts holding the pump in. Any advise besides don't ever work on your ski again you moron?
-
Top Dog
Re: Stripped pump bolt threads in hull
Last edited by aggrovated; Today at 10:30 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests)
- aggrovated
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules