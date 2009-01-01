Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Broken bolts in cylinder heads. Anyone know of a good tool to get them out? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location NY Posts 29 Broken bolts in cylinder heads. Anyone know of a good tool to get them out? I recently bought a parts ski, 1994 SeaDoo XP so I could use the jugs for my 657x in other ski that had an oil failure and toasted a cylinder. The issue is the guy broke off the 3 bolts in one jug, and 2 in another, and in that one there are still 2 bolt studs stick out because the bolt heads snapped off, in addition to 2 broken off flush at cyl top. There are very clean std bore cylinders, so I would like to save them if possible. I know there are probably 100 brands of screw extractors out there, but I am hoping to hear from someone with experience in how to successfully tackle this challenge. I figure a propane torch heating the aluminum down the length of the outside area that holds the bolt might be good beofre trying to do the extraction? I know everyone says PB BLaster, and I will use that although I cant imagine that getting further than the very top of the bolt due to the crust that steel and aluminum create. I bought a 9.99 harbor freight set, but I decided that that may do more harm than good, before even trying it. Let me know the process that works, and the best tools! Last edited by SeaDooSki; Today at 08:21 AM . #2 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 40 Posts 550 Re: Broken bolts in cylinder heads. Anyone know of a good tool to get them out? Tig welder is my go to or left handed drills. The drill bits from HF work good.



Do you know anybody with a welder? I use my little 115v wire welder. Put a nut down and weld the broken bolt up into the nut. Smack it a couple times right after while it's still hot. They almost always come right out.



