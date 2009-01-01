Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 91 SEADOO GT hard to start.... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location Stone Mountain, GA Age 46 Posts 1 91 SEADOO GT hard to start.... So, this SEADOO has sat for a couple years. I decided to get her going again. It has a 587 rotax on it. I rebuilt the carbs with an aftermarket rebuild kit (I know, I know, I'm kicking myself):



https://www.ebay.com/itm/Seadoo-580-...72.m2749.l2649



I suppose I made a mistake not buying genuine Mikuni. I rebuilt the carbs with the kit above. I cleaned gas tank, replaced fuel lines, put on new starter. Gas tank lines were completely gone from ethanol and tank was filthy. I set carb Low jet to 1-1/8 turn and high jet to 1/4 turn as specified. I also put an inline filter to verify fuel is present. I have been able to get her running at times, so confidently that I have taken it to the lake. I cannot get it to run in the water. To the point of battery exhaustion. I understand now it's having to move water but, seriously? That much of a difference? Finally I tested the compression cold one cylinder 120psi and other cylinder 130psi. Not much of a change warm. I pull the plugs and there is not an overwhelming smell of fuel, mostly oil present. Is this an aftermarket kit issue or compression? I know specs say 155psi so wondering if I should just rebuild this sucker!!! Anyone have a good site for rings?





Also, how much thrust should be present when turning the seadoo over? Noticeable thrust from jet when starting..........



Thanks!! Last edited by ineedabrew; Today at 03:28 PM . Reason: Added question. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2008 Location Boise Age 45 Posts 2,656 Re: 91 SEADOO GT hard to start.... RV clearance? RV Clearance.gif Jerr

SeaDoo FAQs

Kawi FAQs



92 Kawasaki 550SX 89 550PP, 44MM SBN carb, Westcoast exhaust, Mariner head, OceanPro rideplate

90 Sea-Doo SP Quadra-Fin rideplate, Solas 14x19 prop, Tuned Pipe, 147 RV, Mariner intake manifold , 44MM SBN Carb, K&N performance arrestor, 91 XP hood

96 Sea-Doo SPX X4 Hull- R&D rideplate, NuJet prop, RAM cup holder, Commercial Tiny Tach

88 JS550 pile of parts, but it's all there



Originally Posted by JetDreams Originally Posted by your finger is the trigger to success... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules