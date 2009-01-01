Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1991 550sx Pump needed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location New Jersey Age 50 Posts 4 1991 550sx Pump needed Hello,

Have a 1991 550SX project I am working on. Have most all the parts but the Pump. Keep finding the JS550 pumps but not one with sealed bearings and that will fit the driveshaft and impeller of the 550sx. I can always tell the JS550's now since they have that grease fitting in the Vane Cap where the 550sx does not have a grease fitting. Many seem to be advertised online incorrectly for an 550sx when they are for a 550.



Does anyone have a full 550sx pump I could purchase or worst case the Vane Guide seems to be the hardest part to find, the front and back parts of the pump seem to be more universal to other 550 pumps and I have those.



Also posted this in the parts wanted section...



