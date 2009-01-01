Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fyi everyone! Menards is clearancing mystik jt-4 sea and snow oil #1 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Kansas City, Missouri... cuz when the icecaps melt, my house becomes ocean-front property...bytches. Age 39 Posts 972 Fyi everyone! Menards is clearancing mystik jt-4 sea and snow oil JUST WANTED TO SHARE THE LOVE. I have used this stuff exclusively for the past 10 years without problems.



MENARDS IS CLEARANCING MYSTIK JT-4 SEA AND SNOW OIL (Same as Citgo Sea and Snow) Rated TC and semi-synthetic .



Gal $12.99 ($4 off)

Quart $3.49 ($1)



The only bad part is that they will not ship it to another store or to your home. ONLY AVAILABLE BY PICKUP , otherwise I would have picked up 10 gals from the stores around me.



https://www.menards.com/main/tools/a...6020103055.htm



https://www.menards.com/main/tools/a...6020103057.htm

96XP Wake-jumping demon #196XP Wake-jumping demon #299XPL Runs like it's possessed!02RX Current project in-work, ready to be assembled.A BIG THANKS to Bill O' and Chris at Watercraft Magic for putting together an excellent re-jetting and Prok filter kit for the XPL.I love my CanDooPro!Take that stealerships!!

