JUST WANTED TO SHARE THE LOVE. I have used this stuff exclusively for the past 10 years without problems.

MENARDS IS CLEARANCING MYSTIK JT-4 SEA AND SNOW OIL (Same as Citgo Sea and Snow) Rated TC and semi-synthetic.

Gal $12.99 ($4 off)
Quart $3.49 ($1)

The only bad part is that they will not ship it to another store or to your home. ONLY AVAILABLE BY PICKUP, otherwise I would have picked up 10 gals from the stores around me.

https://www.menards.com/main/tools/a...6020103055.htm

https://www.menards.com/main/tools/a...6020103057.htm