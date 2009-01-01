Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 94 Yamaha Pro VXR top speed problem #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location Tennessee Posts 1 94 Yamaha Pro VXR top speed problem Looking for any advice! Have a '94 pro VXR with all stock items except the choke has been replaced with a primer plunger (works wonders btw). I have the single Mikuni carb. Everything was fine until about a month ago the starter failed so I replaced it. I decided to go ahead and remove the oil injection at the same time. Everything had been running fine but now I have an acceleration and high speed problem. To be more specific, it starts and idles fine. If I give it full gas, it dies. I can nurse the throttle carefully and get up to 4000 rpms and sustain that for as long as you want to ride. If, however, I give it more gas than about 1/2 or 2/3 throttle, it bogs down and dies. A test I've done: at full throttle when it bogs down, push in the primer. Result: engine revs up. Similar if I'm at 4000 rpm steady state and then use primer: engine accelerates. So with that in mind, I think I have a fuel delivery problem. The trouble is that I don't know what else to check! Here's what I've checked already:

replaced fuel filter

Tried running on the reserve line instead of "on" line

removed and inspected both lines from the tank to the carb (includes removal and disassembly of the fuel on/off valve)

rebuilt the carb (amazing it ran before as all gaskets were original and fuel pump was very stiff)

have adjusted the high speed jet screw from 1 turn out to the point it won't stay in the carb - makes no difference

checked the pulse line - pulls vacuum against my finger

Tried spraying starter fluid around carb during idle - no engine speed/sound difference indicating a leak

disconnected the vapor (?) line on the fuel tank (the one with the check valve)

compression check: 105 psi in both cylinders



None of the above have made any difference. Any suggestions? I can always put the oil injection back on but I can't imagine that's the problem.



Also perhaps related: if I disconnect the on or reserve line, fuel is pushed out and continues to flow for almost 10 minutes. Its clear the fuel tank is becoming pressurized but I think it is supposed to based on the check valve on the vent line?



#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,636 Re: 94 Yamaha Pro VXR top speed problem My guess is the internal carb filter is plugged with black looking dust from the fuel floats deteriorating and floating around in the fuel tank.



