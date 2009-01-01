Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 Seadoo RXP does not crank #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2017 Location Florida Posts 54 2005 Seadoo RXP does not crank Hi guys,



I am having some issues with my 2005 Seadoo RXP with 90hrs below are the symptoms



When I plug the key in I get one long beep then a couple of seconds later 2 short beeps what does that mean?



The ski does not crank when I press the button but I hear the fuel pump turn on every time I press it as it thinks its going to start.



I took a wire and jump the starter and the engine turns over fine but doesn't start.



Battery is reading 12.9V and I had it checked at Advance Auto and they load tested it and passed.



Any suggestions to help me solve this issue? Could this be the MPEM or ECU?



Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules