Hi guys,

I am having some issues with my 2005 Seadoo RXP with 90hrs below are the symptoms

When I plug the key in I get one long beep then a couple of seconds later 2 short beeps what does that mean?

The ski does not crank when I press the button but I hear the fuel pump turn on every time I press it as it thinks its going to start.

I took a wire and jump the starter and the engine turns over fine but doesn't start.

Battery is reading 12.9V and I had it checked at Advance Auto and they load tested it and passed.

Any suggestions to help me solve this issue? Could this be the MPEM or ECU?

Thanks