Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR part out #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2008 Location Tampa, FL Posts 3,518 SXR part out I will part this ski out for local pick up motor /ebox $1500. pipe $600. hull with everything else $1800. the motor was built by WADE racing this ski Attached Images 15680375889753590246283741937898.jpg (5.17 MB, 18 views)

15680375889753590246283741937898.jpg (5.17 MB, 18 views) 15680376140582544752171030356594.jpg (5.24 MB, 16 views)

15680376140582544752171030356594.jpg (5.24 MB, 16 views) 15680376919831594625054189812000.jpg (4.58 MB, 20 views)

15680376919831594625054189812000.jpg (4.58 MB, 20 views) 15680377322711394295455077941960.jpg (3.13 MB, 19 views)

15680377322711394295455077941960.jpg (3.13 MB, 19 views) 15680377662156592482393685516165.jpg (2.96 MB, 18 views)

15680377662156592482393685516165.jpg (2.96 MB, 18 views) 15680378257103156075953769467898.jpg (3.17 MB, 18 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules